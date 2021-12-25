Unimed must reinstate elderly plan canceled without notification

Unimed must reinstate the elderly health plan after cancellation without notification. The consumer was in default for three months, but it was not communicated that the plan would be canceled. Decision is of the Judge of Law Eduardo Isamu Sugino, of the Plantão Forum of São José dos Campos/SP.

Unimed cancel senior plan.(Image: Freepik)

The consumer claimed that her health insurance contract with the operator was terminated at the company’s initiative, without any notification, due to a debt related to the monthly fee for October, November and December, which would not have been paid due to the crisis caused by the pandemic.

She added that she was elderly and had several pathologies, which required the granting of emergency relief, consisting in the immediate reestablishment of the contract.

When analyzing the case, the magistrate noted that the consumer regularly contributed to monthly fees for over 28 years and there is a likelihood in the claims, as she paid off the months of August and September, only not proceeding in the same way in October, November and December due to unilateral cancellation by the provider without the necessary notification.

“Present the periculum in mora, since this is an elderly patient diagnosed with diverticular disease of the left colon and irritable bowel syndrome, which may have a worsening of the health condition if she remains without medical insurance.”

For the judge, there is no risk of irreversibility of the measure, as any amounts paid under may be charged in an autonomous action.

Thus, it granted the guardianship to determine that the operator reinstate health insurance coverage, as contained in the terminated contract, under penalty of fine.

Attorney Paulo Cesar Rodrigues Zanusso is acting in the case.

