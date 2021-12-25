United States Air Command monitors Santa’s trip

With the presence of nine reindeer, the trip aboard the Christmas sleigh left the North Pole in the early hours of Friday, 24th, and began delivering gifts around the world

Reproduction/noradsanta Families can virtually follow the Christmas journey in all corners of the world



The North American Airspace Defense Command (Norad) tracks the path of the Santa Claus since the early hours of this Friday, 24th, when the good old man started delivering gifts in all corners of the world to the Christmas. The trip aboard the sled left the North Pole with the Christmas party, composed of nine reindeer, including the Captain Rudolph, the famous red-nosed reindeer. Families can virtually follow the Christmas journey and are even able to find out how many gifts have already been delivered. Images are displayed in 3D form.

Tracking has been in place since 1955. The tradition began after a chain of departments launched a campaign to encourage children to call the chain’s central store and talk to Santa Claus. However, at the time, the advertisers got the phone number wrong and the little ones ended up calling the Colorado Continental Defense Center, in United States. In order not to break the Christmas magic, the employees took turns to answer the calls, starting the tradition that still remains and is updated in virtual tracking. To follow Noel’s path, just access the website https://www.noradsanta.org/pt/map.

*With information from the reporter Francy Rodrigues