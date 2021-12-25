Unlocking of Caixa Tem via WhatsApp was released; see how to do

Due to security reasons and registration inconsistencies due to lack of updates, the citizen may end up losing access to the cashier app. The good news is that it is possible unlock it via WhatsApp.

The digital wallet of Savings Bank allows the receipt of government benefits, in addition to offering financial services such as loans, payments and transfers via PIX, among others.

Here’s how to recover your Cash Tem account by messenger.

Step by step to unlock Caixa Tem by WhatsApp

Download the Caixa Tem app, available for Android and iOS;

Access your account with your CPF and password;

In the application menu find the option “Free Access”;

The user will be routed through the automatic help system. Click on the available icon and access the generated link to start a conversation on WhatsApp;

Once this is done, just follow the guidelines for sending the necessary documents to unlock Caixa Tem.

According to Caixa, the processing of the action can take up to 48 hours. If access is not granted after this period, the indication is to look for a unit at the nearest institution. On occasion, be with your official identification document to authorize the device.

Caixa has releases up to R$1,000 this week

Low-income Brazilians can take out the loan offered by BOX has. For this, it is necessary to follow the release of the service through a calendar that considers the month of birth of the interested parties. on December 27th, a new batch will be released to customers.

The service has two modes, one for personal use and one for business. However, both have the same conditions. Citizens can contract between R$300 and R$1,000 completely digitally through the application itself.

In addition, the two lines of credit allow the debt to be paid in up to 24 times, with an interest rate of 3.99% per month. The review of the request can take up to ten days.

It is noteworthy that to access the service, the user must update the application, or download it if not yet registered. On that occasion, the Digital Social Savings Account will be transformed into Digital Savings+.