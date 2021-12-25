unmissable releases to watch in January 2022

Anyone who loves a good movie doesn’t miss out on waiting for the big releases from Netflix scheduled for January 2022. The list of big titles has already been released. So, see what’s next to plan and check out all the news.

The complete list with all movies and series, as well as documentaries and animes promises to please all audiences with the news that arrive now in January 2022. According to Netflix there will be 42 releases this beginning of the year.

Netflix Launches in 2022

There’s a bit of everything on Netflix’s release list for January 2022. That’s why we’ve sorted out all the movies that are going to be released early this month.

The great expectation of many Brazilians is for the debut of Rebelde, the Argentine soap opera that was successful in Brazil. And then there’s the 4th season of Ozark, with even more suspense. Plus season 10 of The Walking Dead.

According to Netflix, despite the list of news for January, there may be changes in release days throughout the month. Among the highlights is the documentary series about the player Neymar, which has generated a lot of expectations.

See the list divided by series, movies, anime and documentaries:

– Series

Summer Season (January 21st)

Rebel (January 5)

Ozark – Season 4 (January 21st)

The Woman’s Neighbor at the Window (January 28)

Feria: Dark Secrets (January 28)

Jonathan Van Ness Wants to Know… (January 28)

– Films

Mother X Androids (January 7)

The Origin of the World (January 11)

– Documentaries

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (January 25)

Ada Batista, Scientist – Season 2 (January 25)

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (January 28)

Pokémon Jornadad Grande Series (January 28)

– Anime