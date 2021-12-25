US decides to lift travel restrictions for African countries after omicron variant blockade | World

The US government will lift travel restrictions applied to eight African countries last month over fears over the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

At restrictions will be lifted on December 31, at 12:01 pm EDT, according to CNN.

President Joe Biden ordered the restrictions in late November, following the advice of his public health officials. At the time, most travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Swatini, Mozambique and Malawi was blocked.

A senior US government official said the US Centers for Disease Control recommended that the restrictions be lifted for two main reasons: progress in understanding the omicron and the fact that the variant is already present in the country and around the world, according to CNN.

The measures prohibited entry to the US for nearly all foreigners who were “physically present” in African countries during the “14-day period prior to their entry or attempted entry into the United States.” US citizens, lawful permanent residents, and non-citizens who are spouses of citizens or permanent residents were exempt.

Biden and his team emphasized at the time that the move was a temporary effort to slow the spread of the omicron and give US authorities time to evaluate the coronavirus variant.