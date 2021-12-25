Verstappen calm with Abu Dhabi because RBR “didn’t miss”

Max Verstappen stated that the controversy over the exit and the safety car on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP do not detract from the importance of winning the title in the Formula 1, because he knows that his team, the Red Bull, you didn’t do anything wrong at that time.

The Dutchman won his first F1 title in Yas Marina after a final that generated a lot of controversy due to the way the race director Michael Masi dealt with the restart on the final lap. With soft, new tyres, Verstappen was able to overtake Lewis Hamilton to secure the crown.

despite the Mercedes initially trying to take the case to court, the FIA ​​commissioners had sided with Masi, claiming he had authority over the safety car and could change the rules to ensure a green-flag finish.

Even with Mercedes withdrawing its intention to appeal, the Abu Dhabi controversy does not appear to be losing steam, but Verstappen said he was unfazed by the situation.

Asked if the appeal’s protest and controversy would tarnish his achievement, he said: “No, it’s very typical to look at the season as it develops. It’s how it is. We’re happy and enjoying it. As a team, we didn’t do anything like that. wrong”.

“We ran when there was a green flag, so we ran after it and did it on the track.”

The Safety Car and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

While the Abu Dhabi controversy should be a focal topic for a long time, Verstappen says the entire season has been a roller coaster for him and the team. And while he admits that there were days like Abu Dhabi when luck smiled on him, equally there were times when he felt he deserved more.

“Of course, it’s been a tough season. We’ve definitely had dominant races but overall I think Mercedes was a stronger team. But it was a nice battle, having two teams fighting and giving it their all until the end.”

“Of course, sometimes you think you can’t make it to the end. But there are always surprises. Some races I won, I shouldn’t have won. But I also had a fair share of bad luck, with flat tires in Baku and things like that . We lost a lot of points like that. It was an intense, crazy season.”

Verstappen also feels that he and Red Bull had to rise to levels they themselves thought were not possible.

“We are battling against each other, taking the whole team to another level together, something that no one thought would be possible. It was intense for everyone. and everything. There was a lot of pressure and stress for everyone.”

