Victim of a slaughter in Sapiranga was the brother of a man murdered three days ago

A massacre that took place in the Sapiranga neighborhood this Saturday, 25, killed the brother of a drug lord. John Lennon Holanda, who died this Christmas, was the brother of a man known as Chiquinho, who was killed three days ago in a condominium located in the Paupina neighborhood.

Last Wednesday, 22, men invaded the place and committed the crime with rifles. death, according to THE PEOPLE he found, it may be related to an occurrence, in the same neighborhood, on Tuesday night, when a family consisting of a man, a woman and four children was thrown out of the house.

The Secretariat for Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) states that preliminary investigations by the Military Police and the Civil Police pointed to a divergent motivation. However, according to the folder, the line of investigation cannot be disclosed yet so as not to interfere with the work.

This Christmas, another four men were killed and six people were rescued. Police are on site and the SSPDS investigates the case.

