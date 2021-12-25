Video shows a man being run over by a drunk woman’s car – Gerais

The woman’s car lost one of its wheels and blew the other tires in the accident. (photo: PRF/Reproduction)

On the video, it is possible to see that Mrcio Agnaldo was leaving through a company port and was riding his bicycle. At that moment, the car climbs the sidewalk towards you. Agnaldo tries to go back and hold onto the port, but is hit by the car, which spun as it went down a step on the sidewalk.

Drunk woman was arrested in the act

The woman driving the car was arrested in the act by the Federal Police Station. According to the PRF, based on the analysis of the traces of the accident site, the woman was heading towards Ferno Dias, when trying to access the marginal road, she collided with the concrete fender, losing control of the vehicle. Then the vehicle collides again with the concrete fender on the right side, leaving the lane and entering the sidewalk, where it hit the victim, who died on the spot.

The car’s driver, 46-year-old Gisanara Carvalho, performed the breathalyzer test, and found the value of 0.62mg of alcohol per liter of expired air. The driver and passenger of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to Hospital Samuel Libnio.

After her medical discharge, she was arrested in the act and sent to the Civil Police of Pouso Alegre, who confirmed the act. The woman was taken to the Santa Rita do Sapuca prison.

Our report tried to contact the woman’s defense, but so far we have not been able to reach the lawyer representing the driver.

wake and burial

Victim was a truck driver and left the company shed to return home (photo: Reproduction)

Mrcio Agnaldo Martins’ wake was held between yesterday night (23/12) and the morning of this Friday (25/12), when he was buried in the Municipal Cemetery of Silvianpolis, a city neighboring Pouso Alegre.