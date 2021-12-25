Vini Jr Prestiges NBA Game and Honored by Miami Heat | nba

A star for Real Madrid and the Brazilian soccer team, Vini Jr was one of the attractions of the match between Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons at FTX Arena, in Miami. A friend of Jimmy Butler, the main player of the home team, the forward watched the game in one of the front rows and was even honored at half-time. Miami won 115 to 112.

In the middle of the court, Vini Jr received a personalized Miami Heat jersey and gave a quick interview. He was widely applauded by fans at the FTX Arena.

– The first game I’ve come to watch in Miami and I’m delighted with this atmosphere. I’m very close to Jimmy and I think he’s the greatest player today. I have always been a fan of Le Bron as a player and as a person and he remains my great idol in the NBA – said the player.

Asked who the “NBA’s Vini Jr” would be, he replied:

– Luka Doncic, who is a Real Madrid spawn. He is young and very skilled – he justified.

On holiday for the end of the year, Vini Jr returns to play for Real Madrid on January 2nd.

