Welcomed with a party at the airport, Borja leaves Palmeiras awakening relief and frustration – Sports

Miguel Angel Borja won the spotlight of Brazilian football by scoring four goals for the National Athletic, from Colombia, against the São Paulo in the semifinal duels of the Liberators cup de 2016. The Medellín team took the title of that season, and the center forward was voted ‘King of America’ by the traditional Uruguayan newspaper the country. Since then, his name has been linked to important clubs in Brazil, especially the palm trees, who was looking for a new attacker after the conquest of the Brazilian championship.

Negotiations between Atlético Nacional and Palmeiras were not simple. They dragged on for weeks and were beset by bluffs and speculation. Already with the 2017 season underway, Alexandre Mattos, then football director of the Palestinian team, traveled to Colombia to finalize negotiations and convince the Colombian to transfer to Brazilian football and not to a club in China, who had made an even more tempting proposal.

The resources used in the negotiation came from the sponsor. About R$ 34 million were spent on the acquisition of 70% of the player’s contract. It was the most expensive purchase in the history of Palmeiras and it turned into a snowball formed by debt and dissatisfaction with the football presented by Borja in the alviverde team. In 2020, Palmeiras was forced, by FIFA decision, to comply with the agreement clause with Atlético Nacional and pay another six installments of US$ 500 thousand (totaling around R$ 16 million) to keep 100% of the rights of athlete.

Borja was received with great celebration at Cumbica Airport (Guarulhos). Palmeiras fans carried the player on their shoulders as they sang: “Borja is coming and the animal will catch.” The Colombian made his debut on February 25, 2017, in a game against Ferroviária do Paulistão, and has already made his mark. He scored the third goal in the rout by 4-1. Borja had a thankless mission, he would occupy the position left by Gabriel Jesus, who had been traded months earlier with Manchester City. The Colombian was fighting for a spot on the team with Alecsandro and Rafael Marques.

In his first season, Borja was unable to establish himself, whether with coach Eduardo Baptista or Cuca. It won more chances in the 2017 Libertadores, but it didn’t shake the nets. The following year, with Roger Machado and, later, Felipão, the Colombian scored nine goals in the continental competition, reaffirming his connection with the tournament. The 2019 season took away any sparkle that still existed in the eyes of Palmeiras people when it came to Borja. The Colombian played little and knew that in 2020 his destiny would be far from Palestra Itália.

BACK TO COLOMBIA

So, he was loaned to Junior de Barranquilla, his favorite team, returning to his best days and regaining space in the Colombian national team. At the beginning of 2021, Borja would have the possibility of returning to Palmeiras, who were playing, at that time, the semifinals of the Libertadores. Coach Abel Ferreira got in touch with the center forward, but he didn’t hear what he wanted. The Colombian would have said that he hoped to be the title holder of the team, according to a report by the Portuguese coach, who opted to indicate to the Palmeiras team that the ideal would be to keep him on loan.

With a good first half for the Barranquilla team, Borja was again available for coach Abel Ferreira. After a few days at the club, he was loaned out again, but this time to Grêmio, where he reencountered Luiz Felipe Scolari. In the tricolor gaúcho, they scored five goals, but they were not enough to save the team from third relegation.

Although the season did not end in an ideal way, Borja achieved reasonable numbers, having scored 19 goals in 42 games. His performance awakened Junior’s interest again, where he missed him. Now, he will officially play for the Barranquilla team, which bought 50% of the athlete’s contract for US$ 3.5 million (approximately R$ 20 million). Palmeiras retains half of the economic rights of the center forward and will be able to profit in case of future sale.

Borja has a very peculiar style of play. Unskilled with the ball at his feet, he usually has plays in his favor with a maximum of two touches until the finish. The famous pivot is not the Colombian’s forte. Borja did not fit in with the Palmeiras game model. Selling a percentage of your rights comes loaded with a mixture of feelings of relief and disappointment. The hiring of the Colombian left lessons at Palmeiras, which is planning its signings better and better – without being carried away by the fans’ requests – so as not to repeat another negotiation along these lines.