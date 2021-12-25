We’re not the same anymore, and that’s good! – 12/24/2021 – Antonio José Pereira

In 2021, Deloitte, HCFMUSP’s partner in innovation projects, launched the Global Health Care Outlook 2021 survey, in which it pointed out six urgent issues to be worked on by the Health sector. As the document pointed out, the pandemic already reinforced two characteristics: 1 ) the pressure on health professionals, structure and supply chain, and 2) the demand for rapid changes in the public and private systems, adapting to new needs and innovating with agility.

Thus, the urgent issues were: new consumer habits, agile ways of working, digital transformation, collaborations between ecosystems, innovation in the care model and socioeconomic changes. For the company, governments, care providers, investors and others are now more challenged.

At this turn of the year, of balances and retrospectives, I think about what we lived at HCFMUSP with the Sars-CoV-2. And, even though it’s a pain scenario, I see that we’ve done more than possible and we’re on the right path.

From April to September 2020, we transformed the hospital into the largest Covid-19 Treatment Reference Center in Brazil. It was unprecedented in the 76 years of the HC, and with one of the best results in Latin America and many European countries. Our Crisis Committee developed strategies, and we had the involvement of all the Institutes of the HC Complex and the University Hospital of USP.

On January 30, 2020 —one month before Covid’s first case in São Paulo—, our Clinical Board mobilized the Crisis Committee to create an Operational Plan to Combat the disease. We identified that the best thing would be to completely isolate our building from the Central Institute (ICHC), so that it would only focus on coronavirus patients. The work would not work without the more than 20 thousand employees of the HC, and its 1,700 residents, multiprofessional residents and students. The 11 floors of the building were remodeled, with the adaptation of wards and surgical centers in ICUs.

We made an innovation in the care model. We started with 94 beds for intensive care, and that more than doubled — another 300 beds were created in the ICU and 500 in the ward. Here we see one of the points raised by Deloitte: the agile way of working. We transform our entire environment with planning and organization and with great agility.

Of course, we had essential donations: with this help, we acquired more than 500 pieces of equipment — including 150 multiparameter monitors and 68 pulmonary ventilators. And we put robots to circulate in wards, ICUs and outpatient clinics, reducing the chance of contagion for professionals. Robots interacted with patients who arrived for appointments. We use tablets to maintain communication between inpatient and family. And we’ve seen consumers adopting new habits.

The Information Technology Nucleus (Neti) launched the “HC at Home”, a platform that allowed for the rescheduling of consultations and outpatient procedures, avoiding going to the complex. The user could also access the Patient Portal to find out about their treatment.

With the Sírio-Libanês nursing team, ICHC trained 1,020 employees to develop nursing skills and abilities for highly complex patients. Internally, the network of partnerships showed an agile way of working, digital transformation and collaboration between ecosystems. Example: anesthetists trained medical staff in airway approach.

Thus, we innovate in care. We had 1,664 medical residents called in the pandemic; more than 700 young doctors worked on the front lines and 900 provided assistance to patients transferred from the ICHC to the other institutes.

The results reveal the strength of the HCFMUSP to act: a) the ICHC admitted around 9,000 critically ill patients with Covid and had a high success rate; b) In the most critical period, the occupation of 300 ICU beds exceeded 90%; c) there were 106 births in patients with Covid-19, four of them in the ICU.

The partnership with the Institutos do Complexo HC and Hospital Universitário guaranteed, on average, 100 admissions and 800 urgent surgeries per month for patients with other diseases. The Referenced Emergency and Urgency Unit, at InCor, treated more than 2,000 critically ill patients; at the University Hospital, there were more than 7,000 consultations. We still performed 100 transplants, the Ambulatory Building promoted 132,000 outpatient consultations and the Day Hospital attended to over 1,600 patients.

So, yes, HCFMUSP acts in a pioneering and differentiated way. And what makes me most proud is that the perspectives pointed out for 2021 were already experienced by us in 2020! That’s why HCFMUSP is considered the largest healthcare complex in Latin America!

We pay attention to socioeconomic changes — Brazil has a lot to develop. May 2022, with elections, be better, so that health increasingly reaches the entire population equally.