what to expect from the christmas round

With the threat of growing COVID cases, the NBA hits its Christmas round with classics that include LeBron James, Stephen Curry and co.

Ho-ho-ho, the Christmas round of NBA has arrived! Even with a growing wave of COVID cases in the league – more than 100 in December alone – the December 25 round did not suffer from postponements and is maintained with all five matches, starting at 2 pm (Brasilia) and continuing until 3 am on the 26th with games in sequence. And, of course, ALL matches of the day are broadcast by ESPN on Star+.



Below is everything you need to know about the NBA Christmas round games.

The calendar

What “gifts” Santa Claus won’t give us…

Due to the excessive number of COVID cases around the NBA, many stars will not be on court for the Christmas round. As many athletes adhere to the league’s health and safety protocol, which requires a 10-day quarantine or two consecutive negative PCR tests, some players will not have enough time to enter the court.

These are the cases of: Trae Young (Hawks), Clint Capela (Hawks), Al Horford (Celtics), Andrew Wiggins (Warriors), Kevin Durant (Nets), Kyrie Irving (Nets), LaMarcus Aldridge (Nets) and Luka Doncic ( Mavericks).

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), could also join the list, but there’s a chance he’s out of protocol in time to hit the court.

Anthony Davis (Lakers) and Klay Thompson (Warriors) are certain absentees due to injuries.

LeBron must set record

LeBron James enters the court on the 25th with 383 points in the Christmas round of his career, just 12 behind Kobe Bryant, record holder for this statistic.

Interestingly, James will face Kevin Durant’s Nets, who has 299 career points on his career Dec. 25, fifth on the list. However, the star from Brooklyn may not be on the court.

Early conference end?

At the moment, the two teams leading the Western Conference are Warriors and Suns. And everything suggests that the duel between the two on Christmas Day is an early final. On one side, Stephen Curry and his 3-point ball making machine. On the other, Chris Paul and his finesse and experience making a game. In two clashes this season between the teams, one victory for each side.

a new home

The arena that the Lakers and Clippers play will change its name just at Christmas. After 22 years, the Staples Center will officially be renamed Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day.

The space is literally the same, but the affectionate name that saw the heyday of Kobe and Shaq and LeBron and Davis win titles will be called something else.