Whindersson Nunes gets late invitation and misses Virginia’s party

Comedian Whindersson Nunes, 26, revealed that he was late getting an invitation to the sleepover party organized by digital influencer Virginia Fonseca and missed the event, which was attended by some celebrities.

“I’m too late for things, bro. Now that I’ve come to get the invite… I missed the party, bro,” said the comedian in his Instagram profile stories.

Whindersson also praised the design of Virginia Fonseca’s party invitation and joked that he couldn’t go because he prefers to sleep naked. “But I couldn’t go, bro. I just sleep naked,” he added.

Whindersson Nunes announces stand up break

Comedian Whindersson Nunes announced that he will say goodbye to the stage indefinitely. He stated that he needs to understand how to deal with fame, so he asked for a break.

“My next and last show will be a farewell show, not forever because it doesn’t exist, no one forever, I love being on stage, but I’ve been on it for almost 10 years, I toured Brazil and saw so many people, in so many situations that I’m embarrassed when someone doesn’t have 30 reais to laugh with everyone,” wrote Whindersson on social media.

The comedian said that his last presentation will be called “That’s Not a Cult”, as he feels that a large part of his audience is looking for a friendly word and, even though he is not a “pastor or psychologist”, he has already managed to help people.