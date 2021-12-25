Why attacks on Christians in India have increased

  • Imran Qureshi
  • From BBC Hindi in Bangalore (India)

Christians are religious minority in India

One Sunday in October, Pastor Somu Avaradhi was surprised to enter his church in the city of Hubballi, in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

“There were people sitting inside singing Hindu religious songs and shouting slogans,” he told the BBC.

The pastor called the police, but when police arrived, protesters accused him of abusing a Hindu and forcing him to convert to Christianity.

The pastor was arrested — on charges of “outdoing religious sentiments” — and spent 12 days in prison before being released on bail.

