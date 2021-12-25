Why attacks on Christians in India have increased

Imran Qureshi

From BBC Hindi in Bangalore (India)

8 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Christians are religious minority in India

One Sunday in October, Pastor Somu Avaradhi was surprised to enter his church in the city of Hubballi, in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

“There were people sitting inside singing Hindu religious songs and shouting slogans,” he told the BBC.

The pastor called the police, but when police arrived, protesters accused him of abusing a Hindu and forcing him to convert to Christianity.

The pastor was arrested — on charges of “outdoing religious sentiments” — and spent 12 days in prison before being released on bail.

This is not an isolated incident: an Evangelical Community of India (EFI) report listed 39 cases of threats or violence against Christians from January to November of this year in Karnataka.

The incidents include alleged attacks on pastors by members of right-wing Hindu groups and even cases where, according to reports, these groups physically prevented religious from holding services in their churches.

Christians are a small minority compared to the vast Hindu majority in India.

Christian representatives say the frequency of attacks has increased since October, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power in Karnataka and nationwide, announced it was working on a “tough” law against religious conversion in the state.

Critics described the current draft bill as “draconian”: it includes prison terms of up to 10 years for anyone found guilty of converting others “by force, by fraudulent methods or marriage.”

It is also contemplated to deny state benefits to those who convert from one religion to another.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Right-wing Hindu groups have long called for a national law against religious conversion

Each case will be examined. Those who decide to convert must notify local authorities two months in advance so that they can investigate the reasons for the move before authorizing it.

Christian leaders fear the new bill will further encourage Hindu radicals.

The fear is compounded, according to analysts, by an increasingly polarized environment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP management, in which minority communities feel attacked and threatened.

“Once the bill is passed, there will be more persecution and more difficulties,” Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore, told the BBC’s Hindi News Service.

The bill builds on a law introduced last year in the state of Uttar Pradesh, also governed by the BJP. There, the law targeted the so-called “love jihad,” a popular right-wing Hindu conspiracy that Muslim men attract Hindu women and ask them to marry them to convert.

Since the law was passed in Uttar Pradesh, state police have recorded more than 100 cases of alleged forced conversions, as reported by the news website Print in November.

Reverend Vijayesh Lal, secretary general of EFI, which runs 65,000 churches in India, said the scenario in Karnataka is similar to what happened in Uttar Pradesh before the law was introduced.

“They put pressure on the community, file false conversion charges and then introduce a law that is unconstitutional,” he says.

Religious conversion is a controversial issue in India. Right-wing groups have long accused Christian missionaries of forcibly converting poor Hindus by offering them money or other support as a bribe — a claim they deny.

It is historically known, however, that Dalits (formerly called “untouchables”) converted to Christianity to escape the rigid Hindu caste hierarchy. Despite the laws that protect them, this community is often victims not only of discrimination, but also of violence.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Christian missionary Graham Staines and his sons were burned alive in 1999

Tensions often translated into violence: in 1999, a series of attacks against Christian institutions in the state of Orissa (also known as Odisha) was followed by the murder of an Australian missionary and his two young children while sleeping in a jeep.

Christian pastors and priests in Karnataka say they fear for the future. Initially, the attacks were limited to a few outbreaks in the state, but now 21 out of 31 districts have reported at least one violent incident.

“I’ve been here for 40 years and I really don’t know why these accusations of conversion are happening now. We have a lot of friends here among the Hindu community,” says Rev. Thomas T., president of the pastors association in the Belagavi district.

Thomas noted that in November, local police informally told the Christian community not to hold prayer meetings to prevent attacks by right-wing groups.

A police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the BBC that while police stations have advised individual priests to be careful, there is no “state policy” on the matter.

Father Francis D’Souza, a priest at a local church in Belagavi, claimed last week that a man with a sword tried to attack him. The case is being investigated, and the police have assured Father D’Souza that he will be protected.

“But fear is still present in me”, says the religious.

Representatives of the Christian community questioned the need for an anti-conversion law, noting that India’s constitution gives everyone the right to “propagate religion”.

There is no national law restricting religious conversion, and past attempts to introduce bills of this kind to parliament have failed.

But several states have enacted laws over the years to regulate religious conversion.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Christian leaders say they fear for India’s future

Arvind Bellad, the BJP state deputy who led a huge protest against Pastor Somu, asked “why only Christians are concerned about the new bill.”

“The interesting thing is that other minority communities, such as Muslims, Sikhs or Jains, are not concerned about this new law,” he added.

Chief Minister of State Basvaraj Bommai noted that only those trying to entice people to convert to a different religion should fear the law.

But Archbishop Machado asserts that the attacks and speech surrounding the bill are clearly aimed at Christians.

“What the government is doing to us is not good,” he said.

For retired military man SG Vombatkere, people should not take justice into their own hands.

“If I have a complaint against you, I can’t hit you,” he says.

“I have no right to attack you, whatever you’ve done. But the unusual is becoming the norm these days.”