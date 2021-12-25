Why should Brazilian investors bet abroad? Analysts explain – 12/24/2021

Why is it interesting for small Brazilian investors to invest part of their money abroad? According to Pietra Guerra, a stock specialist at Clear Corretora, the scenario of rising inflation, rising interest rates and GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth at lower than expected rates makes this option more interesting.

“Reducing exposure to Brazil or having exposure to other markets helps balance the level of risk against our volatility,” he said. Along with Felipe Vella, technical analyst at Ativa Investimentos, Pietra participated in the UOL Investor Guide, a series of fortnightly and free events by UOL Investimentos. Check out what experts say.

What is the differential of markets abroad?

According to Pietra, when looking outside, the investor may face situations of less ups and downs compared to Brazil.

Analyzing the historical performance of stock exchanges over the last 20 years, she says that the return in local currency on the Argentine Stock Exchange was 13,400%, while the Ibovespa appreciated 624.8%.

However, when converting this performance into dollars, the return of the Argentine stock exchange was 38%, and the Ibovespa, 150%. During this period, the S&P500, which has the roles of the top 500 companies listed in the US, rose 224%.

“In other words, it’s no use just looking at this scenario of volatility and the possibility of significant gains, which makes a lot of sense. But when we have a vision of a global investor, since it is accessible to individuals, we see how small this universe is and how we are hostage to exchange variation,” she said.

Felipe Vella, from Ativa Investimentos, says that the 2022 election is another component that brings unpredictability. “And, depending on the outcome of the election, the market may not react well to that. It’s another reason to protect your portfolio,” he declared.

Is it correct to diversify assets only in the same country?

Many investors see the American market as the “girl with the golden eyes”, for its ease of investing and for being a more mature economy.

However, Vella says that betting on a single country would be a false diversification of equity.

“We can go further and say that it is necessary to diversify with different asset classes. It is not enough to just diversify in sectors and keep everything in variable income and company shares. An even greater mistake would be to be exposed to the same economy,” he said.

As an example, he remembers investors who a few years ago were exposed to the variable income segment in Venezuela or Argentina.

“It is necessary to diversify between sectors, asset classes and, above all, different currencies,” he said, noting that when investing in a single market, investors may be more exposed to exchange variation.

What other benefits of investing abroad?

In addition to internationalizing investments and having access to other markets, investors may also have the opportunity to enter sectors that are not so strong in the Brazilian economy, such as companies in the so-called “new economy”.

“The issue of streaming, whether Netflix, Disney and Amazon, is gaining strength in the consumption habit of people around the world. We had the pandemic, that was one of the fronts, but there is the whole issue of technology,” said Pietra.

Other interesting segments are games, biotechnology and renewable energies — the latter very important because of the ESG agenda (environment, social and governance).

“These are themes that are still in their infancy in Brazil. As the Stock Exchange is a reflection of the economy, there is little or no alternative,” said Pietra.