Why the capacity of Arena MRV will only be 46 thousand fans?

In 2021, Atlético broke the new Mineirão attendance record with more than 60,000 fans present in the Giant’s stands. Since the presence of fans was allowed in Belo Horizonte this year, Galo filled the stadium and took a topic to the debate. Why is Arena MRV’s capacity only 46 thousand fans?

Tickets for Galo’s home matches in 2021, while the team was fighting for titles, were quickly sold out and, often, the sale was not enough for the common fan, as the partners have priority to buy. In the MRV Arena, if the Rooster’s good phase lasts and the fan’s fanaticism does too, the difficulty can be even greater.

Arena architect, Bernardo Farkasvölgyi explained that the main reason for building the MRV Arena with this capacity was in relation to the space the club had to build the work, within the planning and requirements.

“We only had one way to fit the arena. It had no other place, due to the springs that had to be preserved and the position that the arena fitted. There was only one. The diagonal of the arena was to the north and that’s what we need to do to meet the Conmebol and FIFA standards and not enter the players. It is to serve the comfort of the arena, with better inclination of the stands”, he commented.

Bernardo cited the Arena Independência as an example, which underwent a renovation and to increase its capacity, it was necessary to bend one of the bleachers. To meet the requirements of firefighters, the stadium had to place railings between the stands, which affected the visibility of the fans.

“That kind of thing we could never do in our house. All this care, comfort, generated a capacity of around 46 thousand people. We know that this new Atlético, our usual Galão, all the games, including the Minas Gerais Championship, will fill up. So let’s do a rotation. In one game there are 46 thousand, in another 16 thousand they give way for the others to go. The reason, in fact, was the fit in the terrain and the research carried out to understand which would be the ideal audience”, said the architect.

During the celebration of the bi-championship of Brasileirão, the president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, did not rule out the possibility of playing for Mineirão when necessary. See the video:

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.