Widow of Paulinho, from Clothes Nova, lives on a beak: “I’m broke”

Paulinho and Elaine have been together for over 16 years (photo: reproduction)

News Summary:

Elaine Soares seeks in court the recognition of her union of more than 16 years with the singer

The instruction of the judgment of the artist’s estate will be in March 2022

Graduated in law and psychology, she left her career to work with the singer when they became involved

The widow of singer Paulinho, who was vocalist of Roupa Nova, is going through financial difficulties after the singer’s death by covid-19 in December 2020. The artist was one of the most beloved in the country and has packed several love stories over the years. years with the group’s hits.

In a conversation with “Quem”, Elaine Soares Bastos, widow of the singer, revealed that she has been unemployed for a few months and has no source of income since the singer’s estate has not yet been released by the courts. She struggles to have her relationship of more than 16 years recognized to enter into the sharing of assets with the artist’s children, Twigg de Souza Santos and Pedro Paulo Castor dos Santos.

Psychologist and lawyer, she turned to a friend in the past 15 days to try for extra income. They sold acrylic cups and other utensils in Rio de Janeiro’s largest popular commerce center, the Sahara. “A sidewalk stand, where the sun shines all the time. I can’t spit on the plate I ate because she was so nice to me. He could have said no, but he shared the commission with me”, he revealed.

She adds: “Since Christmas week was approaching and I’m in the process of waiting for the inventory and formal sharing – as only from them will I be able to go on with my life, regardless of whether I’m working or not – I got in touch with my friend because I knew she had this store to see if she would give me a boost in the 15 days before Christmas. So I can get some money. Because I’m broke.”

But sales were not as successful as she had hoped. “I sold acrylic bowls. But the commission was not even R$50, so it wasn’t worth it. But anyway, I have my mom, I’m going to spend Christmas with her. But I wanted some extra money to buy a souvenir for my nephew, for my goddaughter, my nephew’s daughter, who is four years old, because children charge, like and such”, he evaluated.

Unemployed, she says she had a career before she started to accompany her ex-husband and work with him. “I have two backgrounds: I’m a psychologist, I worked 15 years at Pfizer as a human resources manager, and then, married to Paulinho, I went to law school. He paid me to do it. He said: ‘do it, girlfriend, you’re good at it’. I took the bar exam (OAB), passed. But during the time we were married, he took care of everything, me, him, the house. I traveled with him and then, to work, I wouldn’t have the availability I needed to accompany him in the places I followed,” he concluded.