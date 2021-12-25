With promise to revolutionize space science, James Webb will be released today – 12/25/2021

Finally, the James Webb Space Telescope will be launched this Saturday (25) after a series of delays. With nearly 30 years of development and costing around US$ 10 billion, it will be loaded on the European Ariane 5 rocket and is scheduled to be launched at around 9:20 am (GMT) from the Kourou launch base in Guyana French.

The JWST (James Webb Space Telescope), as it is also known, promises to revolutionize space science. This is because it will allow observation in infrared light, which cannot be perceived by the human eye.

In practice, this means that it will be used to research the formation of the first stars and galaxies, in addition to analyzing the birth of planetary systems and even the origin of life.

According to NASA, by viewing the Universe at infrared wavelengths, the JWST will show us things never seen before by any other telescope. It is only in this waveband that we can see older structures from the Big Bang era.

The James Webb is to be the successor to the Hubble telescope, launched in 1990. Despite being active today, their observational power is unparalleled.

Hubble was designed to be sensitive to light at optical or visible wavelengths (which is the type of light we see with our eyes), while James Webb picks up infrared waves. Another difference is the size of the mirror. While James Webb’s is 6.5 meters in diameter, Hubble’s is 2.4 meters in diameter.

The curious thing is that NASA informs that both will be able to work together.

Despite the release this Saturday (25), it should take a while for James Webb to start sending images back to Terra. This is because it must first “unfold” after the Ariane 5 rocket drops it into space, and then it must travel to the Lagrange L2 point, which is 1.5 million km from Earth.

The tendency is for it to take a few weeks to get there. Once stabilized and with the mirrors in place, the James Webb can begin operating. This is expected to take place at the end of the first half of 2022.

delays

The result of a partnership between NASA (US Space Agency), ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency), James Webb has already had many delays.

The project became a snowball for funders. Initially, it would be released between 2007 and 2011, and had a budget of up to $3.5 billion. As the project became more complex, more money was needed and its launch was delayed. In all, US$ 10 billion were spent.

There was still the expectation of launching it in 2018, but the agencies started to postpone it again. In October of this year, the telescope arrived at the Kourou launch base in French Guiana. The first date for James Webb to depart for space was November 18, but technicians discovered a flaw. There would be an attempt on December 24th, but the weather forecast was not adequate.