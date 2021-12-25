With the high Selic, how much is the savings? It is worth it?

Investing in the safest way and with good returns is not easy, especially for those new to the investment world. Therefore, many investors still feel more secure with saving, even when it is not the most advantageous option. What changes when the Selic is high?

Many Brazilians have money in savings because they believe this is the best option. Or even because it is the most traditional form of investment for Brazilians so far. But when interest rates are high, is this really the best option?

High Selic: where to invest?

Today in Brazil there are more than R$ 1 trillion deposited in savings, according to data released by the Central Bank. Now that the Selic rate has risen from 7.75% to 9.25%, you who have money in savings should notice a change in income.

Therefore, all deposits made after May 2012 pay according to the new rule. Thus, if the Selic is at or below 8.5% per year, savings yield 70% of the Selic + the reference rate.

On the other hand, if the interest rate is above 8.5% per year, the savings yield 0.5% per month on the amount deposited + TR. That is, 6.17% per year, which is what is happening now. Despite this, the savings are not more advantageous, according to experts on the subject.

With the higher Selic, the yield is fixed at 6.17% per year. For example, if you had R$100, you will have R$106.17 at the end of the year. But if the investment is made in the Treasury Selic, CDB and others that pay 100% of the CDI, it is much more advantageous than leaving the same amounts in savings when the Selic rate is high.

This is because, due to the profitability of savings, when it exceeds 8.5%, even if interest rates rise more, savings do not follow this growth. In other words, there is no longer growing profitability.

Therefore, if you have a digital account, it is worth checking other options as safe as savings and with greater profitability.