Without Datena and Neto, Band sets broadcast team to Mundial

Owner of the Club World Cup broadcasting rights, Band closed, this Friday (24), all the details for exhibition of the tournament, including the team of journalists who will work during the Palmeiras games. After having Datena and Neto as possible names, the São Paulo station opted for narrator Ulisses Costa and former Alviverde players Velloso and Edmundo as commentators. The information was disclosed by Gabriel Vaquer, from Notícias da TV.

Grupo Bandeirantes’ idea is to have names more closely identified with the club during the broadcast and to get closer and closer to the fans. The initial option for the duo Datena and Neto generated negative repercussions on social networks among the people of Palmeiras, who questioned the choice.

The Band will broadcast all six World Cup games. Both the final and the dispute for 3rd place will be shown on open TV, regardless of the presence of Palmeiras in any of the matches. The channel will once again air the championship after nine years, the last opportunity being in 2012, with the Corinthians title over Chelsea, possible opponents of Verdão in the final.

The Club World Cup is scheduled to take place from February 3rd to 12th, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. Abel Ferreira’s commandos will take the field on the 8th, at 1:30 pm (GMT), against Monterrey (Mexico) or Al-Ahly (Egypt). The alviverde delegation must depart for the country from February 2nd.

See the complete Club World Cup calendar:

FEBRUARY 3, 2022

Al Jazeera x Auckland City – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

FEBRUARY 5TH

Monterrey vs. Al Ahly – 1:30 pm – Al Nahyan Stadium

FEBRUARY 6

Al Hilal x Jazeera or Auckland – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

FEBRUARY 8

Palm trees x Monterrey or Al Ahly – 1:30 pm – Al Nahyan Stadium

FEBRUARY 9

Fifth place contest – 10:30 am – Al Nahyan Stadium

Chelsea vs Hilal, Auckland or Jazeera – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

FEBRUARY 12TH

3rd place contest – 10 am – Al Nahyan Stadium

Final – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

