Without fanfare, Vivo releases 5G network in Brasilia, So Paulo and Rio de Janeiro

the operator Alive It seems to have started uses operation with the 5G network since December 8, 2021 in regions of Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo through the Non-Standalone standard (5G NSA), in which the network core is shared with 4G. The information was published this Friday (24) by the website Tecnoblog, which claims to have had access to a statement sent by the operator to employees of its stores detailing the functioning of the new connection technology.





In the notice, Vivo does not say the frequency used or the network speed, but claims that customers in the regions served by the 5G NSA can surf up to 10 times faster than the 4G network. Apparently, the spectrum adopted was 2.3 GHz. Another section of the release brings a list of devices that are compatible with 5G, and here Vivo divides it into three categories: devices that support the DSS standards, 5G NSA and 5G SA. Check the table below:

Also according to Tecnoblog, only postpaid plan customers with compatible devices will be able to purchase this new SIM Card needed to have 5G SA. In this first moment, it will be sold in stores in Brasília, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The company has already stated that it would migrate customers to 5G automatically, without charging any fees. The notice imposes only the 5G chip restriction for postpaid. In practice, it’s not something to worry so much about at first.

Vivo was contacted to detail more about which regions are being served and how the issue of 5G chips for the Standalone (SA) version will work, but did not give feedback until the publication of this report, which will be updated if there is a response.

