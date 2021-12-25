Without knowing it, a man travels 110 km with a deadly snake in the passenger seat

Man only discovered that snake was traveling with him after stopping at a convenience store and returning to the vehicle

Published on 12/24/2021, at 10:59 am Deadly snake found in passenger seat in Australia – Reproduction/Facebook BNews Newsroom

An Australian traveled more than 110 kilometers with a deadly snake hidden in his vehicle in the State of Queensland. He only realized the danger he was in when he stopped at a convenience store and, on his way back, saw the animal in the passenger seat.

Frightened, the driver called a specialized service to rescue the snake. Gladstone Snake Catchers professional David Voss arrived at the scene, who shared the photos of the snake inside the car and said the discovery was “one in a million”.

This is because the animal was an oriental brown snake (“Eastern Brown”), considered the second deadliest in the world, after the Australian Taipan.

“Occasionally I get calls to remove snakes from a car, but certainly not a poisonous snake like an ‘Eastern brown’. It’s extremely rare for something like that to happen,” said Voss, who added that the driver was very lucky. “You just need to move your feet or something and you can get bitten.”

