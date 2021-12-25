Without Rafael Navarro, Botafogo must go after a striker for the 2022 season

Rafael Navarro’s cycle with Botafogo ended this Wednesday, when the striker was announced as the new reinforcement of Palmeiras. Without Navarro, Alvinegro is left with few offensive pieces and needs to go to the market in search of an attacker for the 2022 season.

Rafael Navarro commanded Botafogo’s offensive sector this season. The striker was the team’s top scorer in the year with 16 goals scored and who most served his teammates, with 10 assists. The young man did not enter into a renewal agreement with the club, which was left with few pieces in attack for 2022.

Without announcing a reinforcement, the club has only the boy Matheus Nascimento and the experienced Rafael Moura, who can still have his contract renewed, for the 2022 season. With the start of Carioca in January, you can’t be sure that both manage to do the job. Matheus Nascimento is only 17 years old, while He-Man, with an older age, was not thrilled with the alvinegra shirt.

A board dream for the attack is Elkeson. The player, who already played for Botafogo in 2011 and 2012, is free on the market after leaving Guangzhou Evergrande, in China. The club has already started talks with the striker, but the financial issue does not favor the agreement.