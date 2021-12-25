Without Rodriguinho, Carille still awaits four reinforcements to close the Santos squad | saints

Santos has found difficulties in the players market to reinforce the squad led by coach Fábio Carille.

And every day, the mission of hiring six players for 2022 seems more difficult, as Carille said he needed at the end of last season. For now, there are only two: Eduardo Bauermann and Bruno Oliveira.

– I’m going to talk about six players, three strong to come and command the team and three to form a more balanced squad. I’m talking about six, but it could be more – said Carille, after the last round of the Brasileirão.

Last Friday, Santos and Rodriguinho, Bahia midfielder, ended negotiations for the player to play at Vila Belmiro in 2022. Coach Fábio Carille’s request, the athlete, with whom he worked at Corinthians, was already seen as a likely reinforcement for next season.

1 of 3 Coach Fábio Carille and football executive Edu Dracena — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Coach Fábio Carille and football executive Edu Dracena — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

The conversations, however, did not progress. Santos offered Rodriguinho a one-season contract, with the possibility of renewing it for another season. The midfielder, however, wanted a two-year bond. The values ​​offered did not please the player either.

Santos, therefore, now needs to move forward again in a possible reinforcement for the midfield, a sector seen as lacking in the analysis of the football department. Bruno Oliveira, who will arrive from Vitória, acts as a midfielder, too.

For now, Santos also has an agreement with defender Eduardo Bauermann, who will leave América-MG at the end of the month.

2 of 3 Midfielder Bruno Oliveira at Vitória training — Photo: Pietro Carpi/ECV Midfielder Bruno Oliveira at Vitória training — Photo: Pietro Carpi/ECV

Santos’ search for reinforcements is led by Edu Dracena, the club’s football executive. Coach Fábio Carille also participates in the process, which is approved or not by the Management Committee only closer to being implemented.

Bauermann and Bruno Oliveira are, therefore, at least so far, the only reinforcements for Santos for next season. Therefore, the board is racing against time to have more names up its sleeve for the beginning of 2022, when it intends to make announcements about signed players.