Woman of former BBB participant is betting on the reality show; find out who · TV news

Less than a month before the BBB22’s debut, speculation is growing about who will be in the reality box. This Thursday (23), an unusual name appeared on the list of candidates: Sammy Lee, the wife of former participant Pyong Lee. The influencer has already gone through all the selection stages and even signed a contract with Globo.

According to columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, the blonde is just waiting for the “higher voice” of JB Oliveira, Boninho, to go to confinement. When Pyong attended BBB20, Sammy was pregnant with Jake, their son, who is now one year and ten months old.

In addition to the influencer, the journalist published names such as Naiara Azevedo, Tiago Abravanel, Mari Saad, Arthur Aguiar and Ellen Roche. THE TV news listed that Alvaro Xaro Neto, MC Loma and Douglas Souza may also be part of the show’s celebrity team.

Big Brother Brasil 22 is scheduled to premiere on January 17 on Globo. The new year will follow the pattern of the two previous editions by casting members of the Pipoca group, unknown people who passed through the common selection; and Camarote, with the guests.

Marriage

During Pyong’s appearance on the reality show Ilha Record, Sammy saw his compromising moments with ex-BBB Antonela Avellaneda and ended the marriage. Months later, they resumed. The hypnologist commented on the matter in an interview with TV news.

“When [as pessoas] in fact, nothing happened. The biggest stress was because of the gossip that came out before the show, more because of the gossip and the internet, which lately is very toxic. I understand people who are at home, distressed, accumulating energy and need to get out somehow. So sometimes it comes out in the form of kindness or hate, and we learned to deal with that many years ago,” Lee explained.