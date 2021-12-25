Xiaomi 12 challenges the iPhone 13 in official image

It is known that Chinese companies adopt very aggressive marketing strategies, especially when it is to promote a device that will hit the market soon.

They use social media to gradually show the most relevant aspects of the product and don’t miss the opportunity to provoke their rivals through the competition.





24 Dec



23 Dec

Xiaomi is no exception in that it took advantage of the imminent release of the new 12 series to challenge Apple’s iPhone 13. The Chinese maker’s new cell phone surpassed 200,000 reservations in a single day in the country.

The image was published a few hours ago on Weibo compares the size of the screens on the Xiaomi 12 and the iPhone 13. Check it out:

The Chinese manufacturer takes the opportunity to show that the Xiaomi 12 will be smaller in width than the iPhone 13: 69.9mm against the 71.5mm of the Apple cell phone, but will have a larger diagonal screen with 6.28 against 6.21 inches.

It’s evident from the image that the Xiaomi 12 has a bigger size and screen than the iPhone 13, but what attracts attention is the top of the new phone from the Chinese maker that uses front-facing camera integration in the display while Apple’s uses the notch format. , even if smaller than the previous generation.

The comparison should be considered for what it really is: a marketing movement by Xiaomi regarding the new models until its official announcement in the December 28th.

The Xiaomi 12 will also have Pro and Ultra versions that should have what it takes to face the top-of-the-line competitors due to the powerful Snadragon 8 Gen 1 platform. From a software standpoint, the new MIUI 13 interface promises to bring several improvements to users.

