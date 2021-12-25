XP group companies are fined by Procon-SP in R$ 11.4 million | Organize the Accounts

THE Procon-SP fined brokerage XP Investimentos R$8.2 million for unfair practice and clause . In addition to the financial institution, Clear and Rico Investimentos, which were incorporated into the XP group, were also penalized by R$2.6 million and R$620,000, respectively. In total, the fine reaches R$ 11.4 million.

As disclosed by the consumer protection agency, consumers filed complaints about charging an additional fee to complete an operation in case of failure or instability on the company’s website.

THE practice, informs Procon-SP, is abusive and violates the law insofar as the cost arising from the service problem is transferred to the consumer.

In addition to the improper charge, unfair clauses in the contract adopted by XP and its brokers, which, according to the agency, violates Article 51 of the Consumer Defense Code.

The contract used by the group contains a clause in which the company abstains from responsibility for problems that may occur in the provision of services or in its negotiation systems.

“XP cannot release itself from indemnifying the customer in the event of any type of problem, since the clause that exempts the supplier from its responsibility is considered unfair. The company needs to respect the Consumer Defense Code”, explains the executive director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez.

According to the agency, XP also inserts clause providing for the possibility of unilaterally changing the conditions of the contract by the company. Also, there is another one that prevents consumers residing outside the State of São Paulo from exercising the right of action in their domicile.

THE Rico Corretora only allows access to the service contract by registering on the website and opening an account (with login and password), which is contrary to the Consumer Defense Code, which provides that it is the company’s obligation to ensure clear and precise information in the offer and presentation of services.

already the Clear, according to the agency, disrespects the right to information provided for by law by not providing adequate information on the website about the costs incurred in transactions made by consumers.

“XP cannot require the consumer to only have access to the features of the contract being offered after opening the account. The client has the right to know what are the rules of the contract he will adhere to, advertising must be clear and ostensible”, says the director.

In a statement, XP states that “it values ​​the quality of service and transparency in its relationship with its customers, and it has even been recognized in some of the most important awards in the country, such as the Top of Mind and the Reclame Aqui Award”. The company also claims that it will appeal against the Procon-SP notice. Such placement holds for both XP and Clear and Rico, as they are all part of the XP group.