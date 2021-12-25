Youth wanted to take the Grêmio super package

Juventude won the battle against Grêmio on the field and remained in Serie A for 2022. The issue is that the team was dismantled, with the departure of several players who were on loan. Thus, Papo’s management has to go to the market in search of options.

And during the week at least five names that played for Grêmio were speculated in Caxias do Sul. First, Darlan, Léo Pereira and Diego Souza, but as Diego asked for a high salary, the mountain people did not touch the deal. With Léo Pereira, it would be necessary to buy the player.

What really advanced were the deals for Darlan, on loan and Paulo Miranda, who will probably terminate with Grêmio to settle with the new team. With these two players, Juventude begins to gain a new face for 2022, where again they will have the mission to stay in the elite.

Papo also thought about hiring Thiago Santos, but there would be a problem, Grêmio would need to release the player. In addition, with a high salary, the Caxias direction preferred not to carry out the business.

Juventude confirmed the renewal with midfielder Chico, who scored the goal in the last round, while Guilherme Castilho and Douglas Friedrich left. See the Grêmio players speculated on the Serra team:

Juventude, it seems, is trying to build a strong team for Gauchão 2022, and then, of course, it will strengthen for Brasileirão, but the base must be prepared in advance.

