Zico’s Game of Stars confirms Adriano Imperador, Dedé and other great names in football; see list | Sport

Throw! Zico’s Game of the Stars confirms Adriano Imperador, Dedé and other great names in football

The organization of the Star Game announced this Friday a ‘Christmas package’ for the

event on the 28th, at Estádio Luso-Brasileiro

, in Ilha do Governador, North Zone of Rio de Janeiro. And one of the most awaited names by fans who always honor the charity match led by

Zico

is Adriano Imperador, who is among the confirmed names.

Along with the former Flamengo and Brazilian national team striker, two other former center forwards were confirmed: Careca and Jonas. In defense, who will reappear is defender Dedé, who is without a club. In the middle, Magrão and Zé Roberto were also confirmed.

This sextet joins other attractions that were already confirmed for the 17th edition of the Jogo das Estrelas, they are: Mozer, Aldair, Adílio, Tita, Carlos Alberto Santos, Luisinho, Petkovic, Léo Moura, Gilberto, Ronaldo Angelim, Paulo Nunes and Grafite, in addition to lateral Rafael, from Botafogo, and midfielder Felipe Bastos, from Goiás.

Tickets go on sale on Sunday (26/12), from 10 am to 5 pm, at the box office at Estádio Luso-Brasileiro and at CFZ, in Recreio. This time, unlike other years, there will be no internet sales. 3,277 tickets will be available for sale, in the amount of R$ 60 (R$ 30 to half). The remaining tickets will be distributed to guests.