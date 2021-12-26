11 times Xbox stood out with its games in 2021

How about a retrospective of this year that was amazing for Microsoft fans? Without a doubt, Microsoft’s gaming division in 2021 stood out. The brand was the most nominated publisher for The Game Awards with multiple games in various categories. We also had great ads.

While rival Playstation has had a remarkably rather lukewarm year, Microsoft Studios have started firing their guns at quite a high level and we’ll remind you of 10 landmark moments!

Bethesda on Xbox

While Microsoft announced what is possibly the biggest acquisition in the history of gaming, now the eight studios of Zenimax, a company that has in its hands such established franchises as Doom, Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, are all part of Xbox Game Studios. Microsoft bought not only renowned development teams but IPs that made history.

Completion of the purchase took place in April this year and Microsoft celebrated by delivering 20 Bethesda titles on Xbox Game Pass. Something fans were quite looking forward to.

E3 2021

This year’s Los Angeles conference was still purely digital, but no less interesting. Many claimed it was the best E3 on Xbox! Reason? We’ve seen a lot of impactful ads and a lot of landmark games coming out for the Xbox Game Pass there. Everything was opened by Bethesda – with Starfield – and also closed by her – with Redfall.

We are very excited to know what E3 2022 will be like, but our guess is that it will be even better now that the COVID-19 pandemic is under more control and many announced games could appear with gameplay.

Sea of ​​Thieves and the Pirates of the Caribbean

Rare reached the top of the Sea of ​​Thieves and drove fans crazy by announcing the free DLC “The Life of a Pirate”, and is that nothing more and nothing less is starring Jack Sparrow from Disney’s famous Pirates of the Caribbean movie saga. On Steam alone this game sold an incredible five million copies.

Rare managed to make its most successful game and “shut up” from many critics who claimed that the game would fail or that the studio had no more strength. The exhibition of this DLC was one of the highlights of E3 2021.

Forza Horizon 5

Microsoft has announced that Forza Horizon 5 is an all-time record as Xbox Game Studios’ most successful game at launch and in just under a month it had 12 million players. Playground Games presented a fun game with surreal graphics that aimed at photorealism.

Experience is a must-have and shows why Forza Horizon has been the second most played game on the Xbox Game Pass since 2018, and is second only to Minecraft.

Psychonauts 2

I am particularly a big fan of Double Fine, I believe they are kings of creativity. Psychonauts 2 really showed that the essence of the studio is maintained and that we should have several interesting titles in the Xbox catalogue. The game competed for the GOTY at The Game Awards and won Game of the Year in some media.

Double Fine recently announced that they are working on several projects and we are already hungry for more. If you haven’t already, Raz’s Psychonauts 2 adventure is a must-have for anyone who likes platform-style games (who doesn’t?).

Halo Infinite and its multiplayer

This was without a doubt a controversial game, it was much talked about, it was the subject of several news throughout 2021. Furthermore, it was the most questionable game in the Xbox catalog while even many fans didn’t know if 343 Industries would be able to deliver anything satisfactory.

Now a year late, a hook, more open world, the Master Chief has returned to critical and public acclaim. The game is really addictive and beautiful. In particular, multiplayer is one of the most fun things I’ve played in years. Craig the Brute also returned with a new face.

Anyway, nothing but praise for the 343 Industries game and we hope to get a lot of content on it over the next few months and years. This will be fun to follow.

Starfield release date

Microsoft finally aired a trailer and many more details about Bethesda’s master team roleplaying game. From the creators of Fallout 4 and Skyrim – !!! – the new special title promises to be something spectacular with many adventures and discoveries. It’s a game that can go down in history like other Bethesda works so we really need to keep an eye on it.

The gameplay should be seen in 2021 as it’s 10 months away from launch, we’re betting that at E3 2022 we’ll see Starfield in all its glory. Let’s hope. The game will be released on November 11, 2022.

Hellblade 2 and its new gameplay trailer

We saw a new trailer for Hellblade 2 and we’re shocked so far. It looks like the heavy essence will be retained and the sequel could be a new work of art. The trailer was shown at The Game Awards 2021 to close the year and features a gameplay in which a giant is a part.

The graphics divided the community while some believed it really was galemplay – who played Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice – and others thought it wasn’t possible. But the developers have already clarified that it was all gameplay there! It was epic!

Blinx The Timesweeper on Xbox Game Pass

Blinx the Timesweeper is a different game in the Xbox catalog. Going back to the original Xbox times, several games were made available with the intention of emulating the successes of competitors, including games as a cute mascot to highlight everything. The mascot in question here was Blinx the Timesweeper, a bizarre time-traveling cat.

While Master Chief has become the Xbox’s mascot, Blinx can’t be ignored and getting him back thanks to backwards compatibility is a feat to be applauded.

Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox

While this game was widely acclaimed on PC last year, in July 2021 it was the turn of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console audiences to receive this graphically stunning title created in partnership with Asobo and allowing you to travel through beautiful landscapes in the whole world.

Take some time to experience this wonderful technology, you won’t regret it!

Xbox Cloud Gaming in Brazil

It is now possible to play several games from the Xbox Game Pass catalog through the cloud, including in Brazil. Here, the success was so much that it caused queues and demanded that Microsoft reinforce the servers to handle all this.

Currently, if you are an Ultmate Game Pass subscriber you can play from Android, iOS, PC and any device with a decent internet browser. You can even play next-gen titles on Xbox One. Now there’s no excuse not to play, even if you don’t have a powerful PC or next-gen console!

Of course there were more epic moments like the announcement of the The Outer Worlds 2 and his hilarious trailer or the trailer for Halo TV series. In 2021 there was no lack of incredible moments! What are yours?