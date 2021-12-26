3 reasons you can’t do this anymore

We learned very early that brushing teeth it is a fundamental task. And indeed it is! However, we still have a lot to learn in this sense. Today, December 24th, 2021, we are going to talk about brushing your teeth.

In this sense, the portal homemade tricks I brought a story very useful. That’s because we still have many doubts about the proper time to perform oral hygiene. How to brush? After meals? How many times a day? See below for 3 reasons why you can no longer brush your teeth on an empty stomach.

Why not brush your teeth on an empty stomach?

Firstly, brushing teeth needs to be a task taken seriously. That is, you cannot brush your teeth at any time, in any way or simply to increase the freshness and the clean feeling. The following 3 reasons explain some of these whys:

1 – Brushing teeth on an empty stomach is redundant

You brush your teeth fasting, then have morning coffee and go to college or work? Or, on the other hand, brush while fasting, drink coffee and brush again? If you chose the second option, know that you are being repetitive needlessly.

The ideal is to wake up, make a simple mouthwash with pure water to remove the excess saliva accumulated and after this have breakfast. Then, after 30 minutes of your meal, then you should brush your teeth.

2 – What do I get not brushing my teeth on an empty stomach?

wins a lot! Not just you, but all of us. Did you know that the brushing teeth is one of responsible for the use of water in the world? Reduce one redundant brushing like this one already helps save water and this is a great advantage, but not only that.

3 – Only gain in water savings?

Negative! Know that you will still have two other big advantages. The first one is with preserving your tooth enamel, which will wear less without excessive brushing. Second, with the toothpaste economy, even more considering that you have the price on the rise.

Finally, these tips can be complemented in the channel’s video Allere clinic, on YouTube, so that you can check errors made when performing oral hygiene.

