4 times Elon Musk got richer in 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters

Billionaire Elon Musk is today the first person in human history to reach a fortune in excess of 300 million dollars. According to Forbes magazine, its equity is estimated at US$ 306.8 billion (R$ 1.7 trillion at the current price). That figure is approximately 100 billion more than the fortune of Jeff Bezos, the second richest person in the world.

In addition to being a billionaire, the CEO of Tesla (a manufacturer of electric vehicles) and founder of Space X (a space transport services company) was named “Person of the Year” by the magazine Team. The publication took into account the enormous influence exerted by Musk through his companies and also for being relevant in subjects such as cryptocurrencies, power generation, climate issues, artificial intelligence and robotics.

As with other super rich, the economic crisis and social inequality deepened by the coronavirus pandemic did not shake the billionaire’s billionaires. On the contrary: the mega-entrepreneur saw his fortune grow exponentially in the last year.

Here are 4 moments when Elon Musk’s equity increased in 2021:

High in Tesla’s shares – March

In March of this year, Elon Musk saw his fortune reach US$ 174 billion, in other words, approximately 1 trillion reais at the current price. He increased his wealth by $25.1 billion ($144 billion) in just a single day. At the time, there was an overvaluation of 19.64% of Tesla’s shares, starting to be worth US$673.58 (R$3868). The increase registered in March was the biggest in more than a year.

High in Tesla shares – June

Shares in the electric car maker rose 9% in June, enriching Elon Musk by another $9.9 billion (BRL 56.9 billion). At the time, the billionaire’s fortune was approximately 166 billion dollars (R$ 948 billion).

High in Tesla shares – September

In September, Musk had accumulated a fortune of US$ 200 billion (R$ 1.14 trillion). On the 27th, due to yet another rise in Tesla’s shares, the billionaire became US$ 3.8 billion (R$ 21.8 billion) richer. This raised his fortune to US$ 203.4 billion (R$ 1.16 trillion).

Hertz company orders electric cars

At the end of October, Elon Musk broke the record for getting rich in a single day and increased his wealth by US$ 36.2 billion, which is nothing less than 208 billion reais. In just one day, the billionaire earned the equivalent of 2.5% of the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020.

This latest enrichment came after the car rental company Hertz announced that it would buy 100,000 electric cars produced by Tesla, which boosted the company’s shares on the Stock Exchange. With that, the automaker reached a market value of US$ 1 trillion (BRL 5.7 trillion), being part of the select group of companies that also reached 1 trillion dollars, such as Alphabet (from Google), Amazon, Microsoft , Meta (ex-Facebook) and Apple.

After that record, Musk went on to be shot the richest person in the world.

With information from Exame, Uol and Forbes.