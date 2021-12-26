5 reasons the Soviet Union collapsed 30 years ago | World

On December 25, 1991, Mikhail Gorbachev formally resigned as president of the Soviet Union (USSR). The next day, on December 26, the country’s parliament — the Supreme Soviet — formally recognized the independence of 15 new states, thus ending the Soviet Union’s existence.

Gorbachev had come to power in 1985, aged 54. He started a series of reforms to breathe new life into the stagnant country.

Photo from August 23, 1991 shows then Russian President Boris Yeltsin (right) and then Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev — Photo: AFP

Many argue that these reforms, known as Perestroika (reconstruction and restructuring) and Glasnost (openness and freedom of expression), brought about the end of the Soviet bloc. Others say there was no salvation for the Soviet Union, given its rigid structure.

In this text, the BBC examines the underlying reasons for a collapse that had profound effects on how Russia now sees itself and interacts with the rest of the world.

A collapsing economy was the greatest problem of all the Soviet Union’s problems. The country had a planned economy, unlike the market economy of most other countries.

In the USSR, the state decided how much it would produce in each sector (how many cars or pairs of shoes or bread, for example).

It also decided how much of these products each citizen needed, how much everything should cost and how much should be paid to people.

More than 300 Soviet-era cars are stored in an open-air museum 150 miles from Moscow — Photo: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

The theory was that this system would be efficient and fair, but in reality it struggled to function.

The offer was always behind the demand, and the money didn’t pay in the hands of the population.

Many people in the Soviet Union weren’t exactly poor, but they just couldn’t buy basic items because there was never enough money.

To buy a car, you had to be on the waiting list for years. To buy a coat or a pair of winter boots, you often had to stand for hours in front of stores.

In the Soviet Union, people were not talking about buying something (kupit) but about getting it (dostat).

What made matters worse were spending on space exploration and the arms race between the Soviet Union and the United States that began in the late 1950s.

The USSR was the first country in the world to put a man into orbit and had an arsenal of highly advanced nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, but producing them all cost the country dearly.

A Hungarian military history enthusiast observes a nuclear weapons bunker in 'Little Moscow'. There is no record of whether atomic weaponry was actually stored there — Photo: Darko Vojinovic/AP

The Soviet Union depended on its natural resources, such as oil and gas, to pay for this rush, but in the early 1980s oil prices plummeted, hitting the bloc’s already weakened economy hard.

Gorbachev’s Perestroika policy introduced some market principles, but the gigantic Soviet economy was too cumbersome to be quickly reformed.

Consumer goods remained scarce, and inflation soared.

In 1990, the authorities introduced a currency reform that eliminated the savings, however meager, of millions of people.

Frustration with the government grew.

Why does it matter today?

The shortage of consumer goods had a lasting effect on people’s thinking after the fall of the Soviet bloc.

Even now—a generation later—the fear of running out of staples still persists.

This is a powerful fear that can be easily manipulated during election campaigns.

Gorbachev’s Glasnost policy was aimed at allowing greater freedom of expression in a country that had spent decades under an oppressive regime, where people were too afraid to speak their minds, ask questions or complain.

Glasnost revealed the extent of the crackdown in Stalin's time — Photo: Getty Images.

Gorbachev began to open historical archives that showed the true scale of the repression under Joseph Stalin (the Soviet leader between 1924 and 1953), which resulted in the deaths of millions of people.

He encouraged a debate about the future of the Soviet Union and its power structures, about how they should be reformed to move forward.

The politician even contemplated the idea of ​​a multiparty system, challenging the Communist Party’s dominance.

Rather than just adjusting the Soviet idea, these revelations led many in the USSR to believe that the Communist Party-ruled system — where all government officials were nominated or elected through uncontested elections — was ineffective, repressive, and open to corruption. .

Gorbachev’s government hastily tried to introduce some elements of freedom and justice into the electoral process, but it was too late.

Why does it matter today?

Russia’s current president, Vladimir Putin, realized early on the importance of the idea of ​​a strong nation, especially for a government that is not fully transparent and democratic.

He used ideas from various times in the Russian and Soviet past to foster a national sense of reverence for his rule: the wealth and glamor of Imperial Russia, the heroism and sacrifice of victory in World War II under Stalin, and the calm stability of the 1970s. The Soviet era is eclectically blended to inspire pride and patriotism, leaving the many problems of today’s Russia in the background.

The Soviet Union was a multinational state, successor to the Russian Empire.

It consisted of 15 republics, each theoretically equal in their rights as sister nations.

In reality, Russia was by far the largest and most powerful, and Russian language and culture dominated many areas.

Ukrainian nationalists and Azov military march in Kiev, Ukraine, in 2014 to mark the founding of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army. The paramilitary resistance movement was formed in 1943 to fight for the country's independence — Photo: Genya Savilov/AFP

Glasnost has warned many people in other republics about past ethnic oppression, including the Ukrainian famine in the 1930s, the acquisition of the Baltic States and western Ukraine under the friendship pact between the Nazis and the Soviets, and the forced deportations of various groups ethnic groups during World War II.

These and many other events brought a surge of nationalism and demands for liberation from the bloc.

The idea of ​​the Soviet Union as a happy family of nations was fatally undermined and hasty attempts to reform it, offering more autonomy to the republics, were seen as backward.

Why does it matter today?

The tension between Russia, struggling to maintain its central role and sphere of influence, and many countries that were part of the socialist bloc remains.

The strained relations between Moscow and the Baltic states, Georgia and, more recently, Ukraine (with tragic consequences) continue to shape Europe’s geopolitical landscape.

4 – Losing hearts and minds

Statues of Lenin and Soviet coats of arms on display in a sculpture park in Moscow, photo dated December 8, 2021 — Photo: AFP/Alexander Nemenov

For years, the Soviet people were told that the West was “rotting” and its people suffering from poverty and degradation under capitalist governments.

This idea was increasingly questioned from the late 1980s onwards, when travel abroad and direct contact with foreigners increased.

Soviet citizens could see that in many other countries there was a better standard of living, more individual freedom and a welfare state.

The population was also able to see what their authorities had tried to hide for years, with the ban on international travel, foreign radio stations (such as the BBC World Service) and any foreign literature and films.

Gorbachev is credited with ending the Cold War and preventing the threat of nuclear confrontation by improving relations with the West, but an unintended result of this strategy was that the Soviet people realized how precarious life in the country was compared to elsewhere.

Gorbachev became increasingly popular abroad, while facing increasing criticism at home.

Why is this important today?

The Russian government has become adept at manipulating information released by the media for its benefit.

To avoid unfavorable comparisons with the rest of the world, Russia is often presented as a unique nation, culturally and historically—a sort of “lone warrior, surrounded by evildoers.”

Scientific achievements, victory in World War II, and cultural heritage are continually used in media narratives to convey a message of national exceptionalism and divert attention from everyday problems.

Gorbachev knew that radical change was needed to prevent further deterioration in the Soviet economy and public morals, but his vision of how to achieve this was perhaps lacking in clarity.

With the end of the Cold War, he became a hero to the outside world, but at home he was criticized by reformers who felt he was not taking the initiative. He also became a target of conservatives who accused him of going too far.

As a result, he lost both camps.

Conservatives launched a failed coup d’état in August 1991 to try to remove Gorbachev from power.

Instead of saving the USSR, the ill-fated attempt precipitated its end. Less than three days later, the coup leaders tried to flee the country, and Gorbachev returned to power, but for a brief period.

Boris Yeltsin in Russia and local leaders in the rest of the USSR came to the fore.

In the following months, many of the republics held their referendums on independence, and in December, the final fate of the USSR was sealed.

Why is this important today?

Vladimir Putin is one of Russia’s oldest rulers.

One of the keys to its longevity is putting the country first, or at least appearing to do so.

Russian President Vladimir Putin — Photo: Alexei Druzhinin / SPUTNIK / via AFP Photo

While Mikhail Gorbachev has been criticized for unilaterally giving up many of the Soviet Union’s hard-won positions of strength, such as the hastily withdrawal of Soviet troops from East Germany, Vladimir Putin is fighting tooth and nail for what he believes to be Russian interests.

Putin had been a KGB (Soviet secret service) officer in East Germany when the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, and he had witnessed firsthand the chaos of the Soviet withdrawal.