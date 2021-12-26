6,000 flights are canceled at Christmas by omicron and infected employees – 12/25/2021

Airlines in several countries have faced shortages of employees and pilots who have been removed by covid-19 or in quarantine. One-third of cancellations took place in the United States.

Airlines canceled more than 6,000 flights worldwide over the Christmas weekend, as the number of new covid-19 cases grows due to the omicron variant and festivities and travel plans are again put to the test by pandemic.

According to data from the flight tracking platform FlightAware.com, about 6,000 flights were canceled on Friday (24), Christmas Eve, Saturday or Sunday.

Domestic or international flights to or from the United States were a third of canceled flights. United Airlines and Delta Airlines together canceled more than 300 flights on Friday alone, citing staff shortages due to rising covid-19 infections.

“The national spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the personnel running our operation,” United said in a statement.

“As a result, we unfortunately had to cancel some flights and we are notifying affected customers prior to their arrival at the airport,” the airline added.

Employees on leave

In the UK, several companies in the travel industry were also facing shortages of staff as sick workers went into self-isolation.

German airline Lufthansa announced on Friday that it had canceled dozens of scheduled transatlantic flights over the Christmas festivities due to a “great increase” in the number of pilots on sick leave.

Lufthansa said it could not determine whether the removals were motivated by covid-19 infections or self-imposed quarantines after contact with the infected.

Meanwhile, in Australia, airline Jetstar said many of its employees had to be tested and quarantined because of rising infections, causing last-minute cancellations and delays.

Obstacles to festivities

This year’s Christmas festivities were affected by covid-19 for the second year in a row, and churches in cities around the world, including Bethlehem, Frankfurt, London and Boston, canceled or reduced services.

In Germany, the faithful faced strict restrictions linked to covid-19 and limitations of people in churches. Some had to present proof of vaccination or tests with a negative result.

The cathedral in Frankfurt, which has a capacity of 1,200 people, allowed the occupation of only 137 seats with social distance, all reserved in advance, while singing was allowed only for those wearing masks.

In the Belgian city of Antwerp, people have hung Christmas trees upside down from windows to protest the closure of cultural spaces.

Meanwhile, in Bethlehem, which used to welcome thousands of Christian pilgrims from around the world before the pandemic, the scene was more festive compared to last year. Hundreds of people entered Manger Square as bagpipes and drum bands marched.