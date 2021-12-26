A BRL 290 million jewel, Kauê reveals goals at Botafogo and lives his uncle’s dream: ‘All my goals are for him’

Gem of the base categories of the Botafogo, with a severance penalty stipulated at R$290 million, defensive midfielder Kauê goes into his second season in the under-20 team. Owner of Ricardo Resende’s team at the age of 17, the player revealed to “GE” the goals with the alvinegra shirt.

– My biggest goal today is to go up to the professional and get a foothold there. Before that, I want to win the Copinha. Our cast comes on a crescent. We played in the final of the Copa do Brasil U-20, classified among the eight best teams in the Brasileirão U-20 and won the Copa Rio/OPG title. We are very confident, we hope to have an excellent Copinha and be champion – said Kauê.

Botafogo debuts in the Copa São Paulo on January 3, against Aparecidense. Glorioso is in Group 14, which also has Petrolina and Taubaté. Kauê hopes to continue swinging the net – there were six goals this season, even as a defensive midfielder – to continue paying homage to his uncle Gerson, who died in 2013.

– He was the one who encouraged me to play football and put me in school. In the beginning, I only played with my uncle in the little field near my house. I kept kicking the ball to him and he grabbed it. His death was the biggest difficulty I had to face. After he died, I started to focus a lot on football to fulfill this dream he had of me being a player. All my goals are for him – said Kauê.