A place in the sun: check out everything that will happen in the last week of the year

Monday (27) – Chapter 43

Ravi tells Joy his story with Christian/Renato and asks the woman to keep it a secret. Joy decides to use all the money Christian/Renato asked Ravi to keep. Barbara hands Janine a credit card, who agrees to extend the deal and write the book. Julia sleeps on the sofa in Ana Virgínia’s office. Erica hesitates, but ends up accepting Santiago’s invitation to go with Luan to Rebeca’s birthday. Ilana tells Rebeca that Cecília passed the test of the producer’s most disputed campaign. Barbara announces to the family that she has signed the contract to write a novel. Erica exposes Barbara’s farce.

Tuesday (28) – Chapter 44

Santiago says he will look for the lawyer to get advice about the farce mounted by Barbara. Christian/Renato tells Janine that Santiago, in addition to compensating her financially, wants Barbara to make a moral retraction. Nicole meets Paco’s daughter. Barbara demands support from Christian/Renato. Nicole and Paco take over the relationship. Lara recognizes Noca’s efforts to promote the restaurant. Santiago tells Christian/Renato that he suspects Túlio will embezzle money from the daycare budget. Christian/Renato laments with Ravi for having to betray Santiago. Christian/Renato approaches Lara on the way out of the restaurant.

Wednesday (29) – Chapter 45

Christian/Renato apologizes to Lara for the way he treated her. Lara tells Noca about her conversation with Christian/Renato. Barbara asks Janine if she is having an affair with Christian/Renato. Christian/Renato makes a date with Lara. Noca advises Lara to tell Mateus about meeting Christian/Renato. Christian/Renato proposes to Lara to redirect the discarded products to Noca’s restaurant. Joy calls Christian/Renato Christian and says she needs to talk to him.

Thursday (30) – Chapter 46

Inacia observes Joy talking to Christian/Renato. Barbara feels needy with the distance from Christian/Renato. Erica panics when she gets home and doesn’t find Luan. Luan takes a bus alone towards Santiago’s house. Santiago takes Luan home. Noca makes a date with Christian/Renato and is amazed by the boy’s resemblance to Christian. Ilana has a bleed and goes to the hospital. Breno tells Ilana that the doctor says the babies are fine. Felipe and Bela reconcile. Rebeca leaves her cell phone in Túlio’s car and, after tracking it, discovers that her husband is lying to her. Rebeca is devastated when she sees Felipe with Bela.

Friday (31) – Chapter 47

Barbara suffers from Christian/Renato’s contempt. Túlio provides an audit on Redentor to mask the results. Christian/Renato tells Ravi that Joy texted him for more money. Cecília looks for Ilana, with the intention of the producer to find a job for Rebeca. Lara scolds Noca when she finds out that her grandmother was with Christian/Renato. Elenice decides to help an aunt when she finds out from Teodoro that she has money. Ravi catches Lara calling Christian/Renato’s cell phone. Christian/Renato tells Ravi that he wants to be friends with Lara. Christian/Renato tells Lara he didn’t tell her everything about the night he found his brother.

Saturday (1) – Chapter 48

Christian/Renato tells Lara that his brother was thinking about not going to Minas with her. Túlio tells Santiago that it was Christian/Renato who chose the auditing company. Barbara watches Janine’s awards show and is furious to see Christian/Renato applauding the girl standing. Barbara throws Christian/Renato out of the house. Faced with the possibility of losing everything, Christian/Renato reverses the game and the couple makes up. Concerned about Lara’s encounters with Christian/Renato, Noca tells her granddaughter that she had to lie to Mateus. Mateus enters the restaurant and asks Noca for an explanation.