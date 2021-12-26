Absurd post-credits scene from Don’t Look Up is explained

One of Netflix’s biggest bets for the Oscar 2022, Não Look Up is doing a lot of success on the platform. The film is a humorous allegory of society, media and governments’ neglect of climate change, approaching the topic with lightness and creativity. A lot of people want to know: does the movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence have post-credits scenes? See the full explanation below.

“Two astronomers discover a deadly comet heading towards Earth and go on a media tour to alert humanity. But nobody seems to care much”, explains the synopsis of the film.

In addition to Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as the lead duo, the film features an all-star cast of Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet and Rob Morgan.

The film also features a special guest appearance by pop star Ariana Grande and rapper Kid Cudi – as well as a surprise appearance by a famous Marvel star.

What happens in the post-credits scenes of Don’t Look Up?

No Look Up doesn’t just have a post-credits scene, but two sequences that take place after the end of the film.

One of the scenes takes place in the middle of the credits, and the other appears at the end of the film on Netflix.

Both are pretty bizarre, and deal with a scenario previously introduced in Don’t Look Up, but with interesting twists.

In the first post-credits scene, which takes place 22,740 years after the events of the original plot, the spaceship with all the rich people finally finds a habitable planet to land on.

Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance and others wake up naked in what feels like a heavenly world, where oxygen levels are even higher than those on Earth.

At that moment, Meryl Streep’s character sees a strange creature approaching, and thinks: “My God, what is this beautiful creature?”

In one of the most shocking moments of the film, the alien devours the character’s head, killing her instantly.

Mark Rylance’s character readily declares the creature’s name to be “Bronteroc,” which confirms his earlier algorithmic-based prediction about the president’s death.

The second post-credits scene takes place in the last minute of Não Look Up on Netflix, at the very end of the credits.

Jason Orlean, the character of Jonah Hill, the president’s son and Chief of Staff, has apparently been left behind in the ruins of Earth.

The figure emerges from under the rubble after the asteroid crashes, apparently surviving the cataclysm.

After trying to call his mother, the first thing Jason does is grab his cell phone and post a video on social media.

“What’s up guys! I’m the last man on Earth! Don’t forget to like and subscribe to the channel”, says Jason.

And with this bizarre and obscure scene, Don’t Look Up ends up pretty well for Netflix fans.

Não Look Up is available in the Brazilian catalog of Netflix.