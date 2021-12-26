Accused by Maiara, Fernando Zor gives his version of Christmas betrayal | celebrities



Maiara and Fernando – Instagram Reproduction

Maiara and Fernando Instagram Play

Published 12/25/2021 15:20

Rio – Accused of treason by Maiara, 33, Fernando Zor, 37, decided to comment on the matter this Saturday (25). According to the countryman, who was blocked by the singer on WhatsApp and on social networks, the crisis in the relationship began after he responded with a “heart” emoji to an “I love you” message from the artist.

According to Fernando, last Thursday (23), he and Sorocaba performed in Paraná. To the situation, he took pictures with fans and haters would have filled Maiara’s head with situations that didn’t happen. “Do you know why this happens? Because there were a lot of women. There were women? There were women! And, like, everybody close, but there’s nothing. Do you think I’d do something? There’s no such thing!”, claimed Fernando , in an interview with journalist Leo Dias, from the website Metrópoles. During the chat, the countryman also revealed that he has not spoken with Maiara for two days and that, after being blocked by her, he has not yet been contacted by her.

The whole imbroglio started on Christmas Eve, when Maiara used her social networks to reveal that her relationship with the singer had ended. “Good night to you who got two pairs of horns for Christmas,” she began. “It was all I needed to end the year with a golden key. Marília Mendonça, I should have listened to you more. Zero responsibility. It’s never too late, right guys!”, she finished, who minutes later deleted the videos. Between comings and goings, the couple has been together since 2019.