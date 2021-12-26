Accused of having privileges on Globo, Tiago Leifert is defended by his father: ‘Jamais meti’ | celebrities



Published 12/25/2021 15:47

Rio – Gilberto Leifert, 70, father of Tiago Leifert, 41, came out in public to defend his son in the controversy involving 34-year-old actor Ícaro Silva. In an article posted on Instagram, the patriarch spoke about the accusations of nepotism against his son and vehemently denied them.

“Tiago, maybe you don’t like to see your father dealing with this topic in public. But it was time. (…) We’ve never worked in the same area. You initially in an affiliate network, then in SporTV, in sports journalism and then in entertainment. My former colleagues, who were his bosses, immediately recognized his talent, preparation and dedication,” the statement began.

“I never got involved in matters concerning your work. That was our rule of the game [minha e sua] and my peers assumed it. (…) It was his qualities that boosted and sustained his career at Globo”, he continued. “I know that it wasn’t easy for you to get here and that your decision to leave the Globo we love is part of a project of personal and professional achievement that is in full development, and that will certainly be successful. Don’t worry about whom You deny our merits and belittle our achievements. Take care, yes, to defend your beliefs, to be honest, loyal, decent, generous, good boss, good friend, good son, good husband and good father”, said the former director of Globo .

Gilberto Leifert’s statement came after the exchange of barbs between Tiago and Ícaro took large proportions. It all started when the actor shared in his profile a text calling “Big Brother Brasil” “mediocre entertainment” and that he would never participate in the program. At the situation, the statement shocked fans and famous alike. A former presenter of the reality show, Tiago decided to defend the Globo project, however, he ended up receiving criticism from the show’s former participants for the tone used in the text.