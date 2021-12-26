After 14 days in a row, mild cases of Covid-19 in Pernambuco are back on record | Pernambuco

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The state government explained that this number of mild cases does not correspond to the total number of records of this type that were accumulated in this period, as there are still data that will be registered by the city halls of the municipalities in the federal government system.

State will not require a prescription to vaccinate children

Recife says that demanding this is ‘creating unnecessary bureaucracy’

Also this Saturday (25), 11 cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) were registered. With the accounting of these 613 infected, Pernambuco started to total 644,071 records of Covid-19, being 55,285 severe cases and 588,786 mild forms of the disease.

In the state, six deaths were also recorded, which occurred between April 9, 2020 and December 17, 2021. Altogether, Pernambuco reached 20,406 deaths by Covid-19.

The victims are three women and three men, who were between 37 and 81 years old, in the following age groups: 30 to 39 (1), 50 to 59 (1), 70 to 79 (2) and 80 and over (2). These six patients who died lived in the cities of Carpina (1), Feira Nova (1), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (1) and Recife (3).

Five of them had preexisting diseases: cardiovascular disease (2), hypertension (2), cancer (2) and kidney disease (1). The government of Pernambuco informed that a patient may have more than one comorbidity. A case remains under investigation.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, in January of this year, Pernambuco has applied 14,677,822 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, with 7,275,017 being the first doses. In all, 6,237,243 people completed the vaccination schedules, 6,064,142 with two doses and 173,101 with a single dose vaccine. 1,165,562 booster doses were applied.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,825,807 tests have been carried out to detect the coronavirus in Pernambuco. In the last 24 hours, 1,465 exams were carried out in the state.

This Saturday (25), the overall rate of bed occupancy in the state public network was 60%. 1,323 vacancies were offered. In the ICUs, the bed occupancy rate was 65%. Public hospitals offered 707 places of this type. There were also patients in 54% of the public ward beds. 616 vacancies were offered.

In the private network, the overall bed occupancy rate for Covid-19 was 37%. A total of 236 places were offered. In private ICUs, the bed occupancy rate was 48%. There were 122 vacancies of this type. The occupancy rate in private ward beds was 26%. There were 114 units.