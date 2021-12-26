After a controversy with Fernando, Maiara asks for a “decent man” as a gift

The controversial story of Maiara, Maraisa’s duo, and Fernando Zor gained another twist. After the now ex-couple announced the separation due to an alleged betrayal, the singer used her Instagram to ask for a “decent gift” for Santa Claus for Christmas next year.

“Dear Santa Claus, this year things were not easy… But next year it will improve. Send me a decent man that I’m prepared to receive!!!! That’s all I hope for next year”, the singer fired.

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center3 Cards_Photo_Gallery (3)

Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa, and Fernando, Sorocaba’s partner, started dating in March 2019John Valentino

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating and-fernando-understand-dating (3)

After three months, the relationship went through its first breakup. On the occasion, Maiara turned off social networks and revealed to journalist Leo Dias that he did so because of attacks by internet usersPlay/ Instagram

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

About five months later, the lovebirds got back together. During a show, Fernando hinted, jokingly, that the break was due to jealousy on the part of the belovedPlay/ Instagram

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

Some time after they got back together, Maiara deleted all the photos with Fernando from Instagram and stated, during a concert she performed at the turn of 2019 to 2020, that she was singleLeo Franco / Agnews

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. she has long red hair***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

At the time, rumors surfaced that Fernando ended the relationship through a phone callAlessandro Cica

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

In January 2020, however, Fernando declared himself for the singer, which drove fans crazy. Maiara, in turn, posted a photo with her lover and stated that the breakup happened because she abused the drinkPlay/ Instagram

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

In May 2020, the singers stopped following each other on social media. Confirmation of the termination came soon after, after the pair from Sorocaba explained the reason for the split live on InstagramPlay/ Instagram

In the color image, people stand next to each other. Two women occupy the center and two men stand on the sides***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

It didn’t take long and the lovebirds got back together again. In fact, on several occasions Maiara gave hints so that Fernando would present her with an alliance, but she did not receive the jewelreproduction

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

In July 2020, Maiara and Fernando broke up again. The singer spoke to fans through social networks and Maraisa’s twin deleted from Instagram the photos she had with her ex Play/ Instagram

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

A month after another breakup, Fernando shared a video with his beloved singing about jealousy and forgiveness. The publication was made after the singers were caught together in Mato Grosso do SulDisclosure

In the color image, two women are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

Months after the video was posted, Fernando was photographed on a boat ride together with women and without the presence of Maraisa’s sisterPlay/ Instagram

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the centerMaiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (2)

In October 2020, the lovebirds were spotted having dinner at a restaurant. With the repercussion of the photo, the singers decided to announce to the fans that they were together againJohn Valentino

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. she has long red hair***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

At the end of the same month, however, the couple deleted photos together and stopped following each other on social networks.Play/ Instagram

In the color image, two people hug each other and a third tries to separate them***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

In December, after a video of the two kissing circulating through the networks, the singer confirmed another reconciliationLeo Franco / Agnews

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

In February 2021, after coming and going, Fernando and Maiara took a romantic trip to Dubai. There, the singer surprised Maraisa’s sister with a marriage proposal, and she acceptedPlay/ Instagram

In the color image, people stand next to each other. Two women occupy the center and two men stand on the sides***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

In September of this year, the singers’ engagement came to an end. According to journalist Léo Dias, jealousy on the part of Fernando put an end to the commitment that lasted six monthsreproduction

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned in the center***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating-and-fernando-understand-dating (4)

In November, however, the singers were caught kissing at the wedding of composer Cristyan Ribeiro and, once again, announced a reconciliationreproduction

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. she has long red hair***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

On Christmas Eve, Maiara announced the end of the relationship and vented on Instagram, implying that she was betrayed by her fiance. “Two pairs of horns”, wrote the singerPlay/ Instagram

In the color image, a man and a woman are positioned on the right and left sides of the montage.***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating

Fernando, in turn, manifested himself denying the betrayal. “She’s out of her mind,” the singer told Leo Dias’ column. The statement caused anger in fans, who raised the hashtag “Maiara deserves respect”reproduction

0

Maiara’s comment began to circulate after the Leo Dias column announced that the singer decided to put an end to her relationship with Fernando Zor. Sources heard by the report reveal that the artist’s decision was motivated by a betrayal. Maiara would have confessed to close friends: “I’m tired”.

Also according to reports from sources heard by our report, Fernando was seen at a concert dancing with a girl. Comments published on social networks reinforce that the singer would not have limited himself to dancing with the young woman.

Fernando, however, granted an interview to the column and denied having betrayed Maiara. According to the countryman, the now ex-girlfriend is “out of it”.

