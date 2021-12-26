After a controversy with Fernando, Maiara asks for a “decent man” as a gift

The controversial story of Maiara, Maraisa’s duo, and Fernando Zor gained another twist. After the now ex-couple announced the separation due to an alleged betrayal, the singer used her Instagram to ask for a “decent gift” for Santa Claus for Christmas next year.

“Dear Santa Claus, this year things were not easy… But next year it will improve. Send me a decent man that I’m prepared to receive!!!! That’s all I hope for next year”, the singer fired.

3 Cards_Photo_Gallery (3) Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa, and Fernando, Sorocaba’s partner, started dating in March 2019John Valentino ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating and-fernando-understand-dating (3) After three months, the relationship went through its first breakup. On the occasion, Maiara turned off social networks and revealed to journalist Leo Dias that he did so because of attacks by internet usersPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating About five months later, the lovebirds got back together. During a show, Fernando hinted, jokingly, that the break was due to jealousy on the part of the belovedPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating Some time after they got back together, Maiara deleted all the photos with Fernando from Instagram and stated, during a concert she performed at the turn of 2019 to 2020, that she was singleLeo Franco / Agnews ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating At the time, rumors surfaced that Fernando ended the relationship through a phone callAlessandro Cica ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In January 2020, however, Fernando declared himself for the singer, which drove fans crazy. Maiara, in turn, posted a photo with her lover and stated that the breakup happened because she abused the drinkPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In May 2020, the singers stopped following each other on social media. Confirmation of the termination came soon after, after the pair from Sorocaba explained the reason for the split live on InstagramPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating It didn’t take long and the lovebirds got back together again. In fact, on several occasions Maiara gave hints so that Fernando would present her with an alliance, but she did not receive the jewelreproduction ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In July 2020, Maiara and Fernando broke up again. The singer spoke to fans through social networks and Maraisa’s twin deleted from Instagram the photos she had with her ex Play/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating A month after another breakup, Fernando shared a video with his beloved singing about jealousy and forgiveness. The publication was made after the singers were caught together in Mato Grosso do SulDisclosure ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating Months after the video was posted, Fernando was photographed on a boat ride together with women and without the presence of Maraisa’s sisterPlay/ Instagram Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (2) In October 2020, the lovebirds were spotted having dinner at a restaurant. With the repercussion of the photo, the singers decided to announce to the fans that they were together againJohn Valentino ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating At the end of the same month, however, the couple deleted photos together and stopped following each other on social networks.Play/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In December, after a video of the two kissing circulating through the networks, the singer confirmed another reconciliationLeo Franco / Agnews ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In February 2021, after coming and going, Fernando and Maiara took a romantic trip to Dubai. There, the singer surprised Maraisa’s sister with a marriage proposal, and she acceptedPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In September of this year, the singers’ engagement came to an end. According to journalist Léo Dias, jealousy on the part of Fernando put an end to the commitment that lasted six monthsreproduction ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating-and-fernando-understand-dating (4) In November, however, the singers were caught kissing at the wedding of composer Cristyan Ribeiro and, once again, announced a reconciliationreproduction ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating On Christmas Eve, Maiara announced the end of the relationship and vented on Instagram, implying that she was betrayed by her fiance. “Two pairs of horns”, wrote the singerPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating Fernando, in turn, manifested himself denying the betrayal. “She’s out of her mind,” the singer told Leo Dias’ column. The statement caused anger in fans, who raised the hashtag “Maiara deserves respect”reproduction 0

Maiara’s comment began to circulate after the Leo Dias column announced that the singer decided to put an end to her relationship with Fernando Zor. Sources heard by the report reveal that the artist’s decision was motivated by a betrayal. Maiara would have confessed to close friends: “I’m tired”.

Also according to reports from sources heard by our report, Fernando was seen at a concert dancing with a girl. Comments published on social networks reinforce that the singer would not have limited himself to dancing with the young woman.

Fernando, however, granted an interview to the column and denied having betrayed Maiara. According to the countryman, the now ex-girlfriend is “out of it”.

