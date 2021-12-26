After CNN and Jovem Pan, pay TV gains new news channel in 2022; learn more· TV news

Brazilian pay TV will receive its third new news channel in three years. After CNN Brasil and Jovem Pan News, BM&C News will debut in the first half of 2022. The difference is that its focus is on economic analysis and on those interested in investing in the financial market, but without neglecting factual matters.

BM&C News has existed since 2020 on YouTube, with around 40 thousand subscribers. The news channel is in charge of Paula Moraes, a former reporter, presenter and correspondent for Record in the United States. Rodrigo Mariz, an executive who has worked for SBT, Band, Globo and Jovem Pan, is one of the heads of the project.

The channel already has a cast and technical apparatus. Its headquarters are located in the neighborhood of Itaim Bibi, an upscale area of ​​São Paulo. Today, there are 12 hours of live programming produced. The idea is to try to expand this space in real time, as found by the TV news.

The company that will distribute and sell it is experienced in the business. BM&C News closed with the Stenna group, known in the paid operator market: the group already helps in negotiations with Simba Content channels (the open networks SBT, Record and RedeTV!) and was responsible for placing Jovem Pan News in all major operators.

According to the report, there are already conversations with Claro and Sky, the two largest pay TV operators in Brazil and which, together, reach almost 80% of the 16.3 million pay TV subscribers in Brazil. The expectation is to reach agreements until the month of June, when the first semester ends.

As a result, Brazilian pay TV will have six national channels dedicated to news. The leader in audience and repercussion is GloboNews. CNN Brasil, Jovem Pan News, Band News and Record News are the others. Of these, Record and Jovem Pan are on open TV, through satellite dishes.