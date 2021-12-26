After disappearing for three days, Jô do Corinthians has leaked nude

The player Jô, from Corinthians, came back to cause after his “disappearance” of three days. It so happens that, this Saturday (25/12), the column Fábia Oliveira, from the portal Em Off, released a nude of the boleiro. In the image, the athlete takes a selfie in a bathroom mirror.

In the photo, Homer Simpson’s boxer shorts appear lowered, the blouse raised and all the intimate part in evidence.

Look:

Recently, Jô caused it on social networks by disappearing for three days, right on the date he would renew his 15-year marriage vows with Claudinha.

Three days later, he reappeared and posted a note saying he was sorry and saying he was single. Shortly thereafter, he deleted the Storie. “I, Jo, messed up with my family once again! I disappointed the woman who always helped me to get up in the worst moments of my life. That’s why I ask you not to attack her, but to me, who am a sucker, for letting me go,” he wrote.

According to sources from the LeoDias column, the player would be in Florianópolis. “I’m going to go on with my life my way, only now alone”, he added.

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos