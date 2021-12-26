After Goiás announces the arrival of Vinícius, Bahia announces the signing and loan of the striker | bahia

The arrival of Vinícius in Goiás had direct participation from Bahia. The Tricolor fan might not even know it, but the forward was, in fact, an athlete from the Bahian club. Bahia signed a two-year contract with the player, free of charge, but due to relegation to the Second Division, they had to change plans. With the financial side impacted by the fall, the club lent Vinícius to Goiás for a season.
Tricolor had signed a pre-contract with Vinícius in November. Highlight of Nautical in Series B, Vinicius, however, awaited other proposals before enshrining the transfer to Bahia. With the end of the season, he confirmed the deal with Bahia and signed a two-year contract.
Bahia’s plans, however, had to be changed due to the relegation to Series B. With a drastic reduction in the budget for 2022, the board decided to lend Vinícius to Goiás for a year. The salary will be paid in full by the team from Goiás.
Vinícius played 44 games and scored 13 goals for Náutico last season. The striker was revealed by Palmeiras and has already played in Vitória, Ceará, Coritiba, Chapecoense, as well as having played in Greece and Turkey.
The Sport Club Bahia informs having signed a pre-contract free of charge with forward Vinícius, who stood out in Náutico in 2021, and arranged loan for the athlete to Goiás until the end of next season.
The player signed a two-year contract with the squad and will have 100% of the remuneration paid by the team from Goiás.
The decision not to have Vinícius in 2022 is part of Tricolor’s necessary financial adjustments for the Series B dispute.