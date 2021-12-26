After rumors of crisis in the marriage, Ivete Sangalo and her husband celebrate Christmas with a kiss | celebrities

Ivete Sangalo and her husband Daniel CadyReproduction/Instagram
Published 12/25/2021 15:41
Rio – Ivete Sangalo used her social networks, this Saturday (25), to wish her followers a Merry Christmas. In a party atmosphere, the singer posted a sequence of photos on Instagram in which she exchanges a passionate kiss with her husband, Daniel Cady, and even received a shower of praise from fans for the photos with her lover.
“Merry Christmas zamurinhos. May love invade us deeply and lead us to the paths of prosperity and peace. God bless all good people”, he wrote in the caption of the publication.
