After rumors of crisis in the marriage, Ivete Sangalo and her husband celebrate Christmas with a kiss | celebrities

Ivete Sangalo and her husband Daniel CadyReproduction/Instagram

Published 12/25/2021 15:41

Rio – Ivete Sangalo used her social networks, this Saturday (25), to wish her followers a Merry Christmas. In a party atmosphere, the singer posted a sequence of photos on Instagram in which she exchanges a passionate kiss with her husband, Daniel Cady, and even received a shower of praise from fans for the photos with her lover.

“Merry Christmas zamurinhos. May love invade us deeply and lead us to the paths of prosperity and peace. God bless all good people”, he wrote in the caption of the publication.

The couple emerged in an atmosphere of romance a month after the rumors that they were facing a crisis in their marriage. In November of this year, Daniel deleted several photos on Instagram, including some where he appeared with Ivete, as well as being seen at a wedding party without a ring on his finger. A few days later, the nutritionist ended the rumors by explaining the reason for the cleaning on his social network profile.

“There was nothing to do with my marriage, I don’t know where that story came from. In fact, some evil seed saw it when I was restarting my Instagram… what happened now was nothing more than the launch of my shirt line. .. Everything is quiet here, thank God, we are at peace,” he declared live on Instagram.