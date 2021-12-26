After rumors of separation, Ivete posted a romantic photo next to her husband – Famous

Ivete Sangalo and Daniel Cady (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

On the night of Christmas Eve (12/12), the singer and presenter



Ivete Sangalo



shared a photo with her husband,



Daniel Cady



, giving a passionate kiss. The photo came after rumors that the couple would be separating, denying the information.

In the caption, the famous woman took the opportunity to wish Christmas greetings to her followers and fans.



“Merry Christmas zamurinhos. May love invade us deeply and lead us to the paths of prosperity and peace. God bless all good people”,



he wrote



Ivete



.

From the comments, there was no lack of praise from the fans.



“Too beautiful”,



said one.



“My inspiration as a couple”,



declared another.



“Wonderful”,



fired one more.



“May Jesus bless this wonderful union”,



commented another.

SEPARATION



Daniel



he even explained to his followers why he deleted the photos from his Instagram profile. The nutritionist revealed that the attitude was taken on account of a professional project and that his relationship with the mother of his three children is going well. He even reinforced that all the separation rumors are nothing but a



“seed of evil that went out spreading gossip around”.



“I’m going to start live in advance on this subject, which was pure gossip. There was nothing to do with my marriage. I don’t know where this story came from. Some evil seed saw when I was restarting my Instagram and released it,”



stated.

“You guys are so crazy, I gained 100,000 followers in one day, or better yet, 100,000 curious people, and what does that change in people’s lives? So much cool stuff for us to share and all these people gossip” ,



added.



“I’m always trying to bring you here the best of things, my experiences, my mistakes. So this, what was supposed to be a surprise, a nice thing about working with shirts, turned this whole frenzy. here. All in peace with my family, thank God”,



finished.