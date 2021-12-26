After shark kills surfer, swimmers are banned from going overboard in California city

LOS ANGELES – A surfer was killed by a shark in the sea in Morro Bay, a city in California, United States. The information was confirmed by the city of Morro Bay. The man’s body, whose identity was not revealed, was found around 10:00 am this Friday. As a security measure, the local authorities decided to prohibit the entry of bathers in the waters of the beaches in the region.

Authorities arrived at the scene alerted by the population of the case of a man found unconscious on the beach. He had been pulled out of the water after being injured by a shark, according to a statement released by Morro Bay police.

“It’s a horrible accident. Fortunately, the weather and wind ruined surfing today, so we have very few people at sea. However, we closed the waters as a precaution,” Eric Endersb, director of the city’s Department of Ports, told CNN.





Shark attacks are rare in California, and only 199 have been reported since the 1950s. Of those, only 14 have resulted in death, according to data from the state government’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.