After storms, the Fire Department of Minas sends a team to Bahia – Gerais

Bahia has 220 thousand people affected by heavy rains

(photo: Isaac Nobrega/Agncia Brasil)

The Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais (CBMMG) will move its teams to Bahia in response to the intense storms that are hitting the state.

In the entire neighboring state, there are 66 cities in an emergency situation because of the rains. Until the night of Friday (24), 17 deaths were registered caused by the rains that hit Bahia since the beginning of November.

The activities of CBMMG will be integrated with other support agencies in response actions relating to search and rescue, as well as in support for recovery and other assistance actions. A Command Post was set up in the city of Ilhus to coordinate the Operation.

An aircraft Arcanjo do Batalho de Operaes Areas (BOA) flew from Belo Horizonte; three rescue vehicles from the Environmental and Disaster Response Battalion (BEMAD); various equipment for carrying out the mission on site, such as: basket for aircraft, boat, boat, generators, stage lights, shoring/breaking materials, rescue in floods/vehicular/land/height.

In total, 16 soldiers were deployed to work in this operation, which continues without a forecast for its closure.

The South and Southwest regions of Bahia are the most affected by the rains. In Itoror, the number of displaced people reached 200 this Saturday; in Guaratinga, the storms left 600 people homeless and caused the collapse of 58 houses.

In addition, 25 bridges were damaged, leaving communities in isolation.