After suffering a “boycott” on Globo, Regina goes public and makes a statement

Actress Regina Duarte was left out of Rede Globo’s special on the 70 years of production of soap operas by the Rio station.

The artist, who played several main roles on TV dos Marinhos, was ignored by Globo for having supported the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

In none of the images of the special does the “eternal little girlfriend” from Brazil appear and the public noticed the absence of the actress.

The artist commented on the controversy.

“The biggest feeling that invades me in the commemorations of seventy years of telenovela is gratitude. Life has given me fantastic opportunities to throw myself into a job that has not only benefited me.

Most Brazilians received with me a gift full of love, joy, identification with the most genuine emotions,” he said.

From the confines of “censorship”, something capable of facing the “subversion of Justice” finally appears

THE Online City Newspaper is being a victim of Censorship.

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) ordered the site to be demonetized.

A cruel act… A “slap in the face” of democracy.

At this time, where we are witnessing freedom of expression being devastated and conservatives being silenced, we need the help of all patriots…

Subscribe to the JCO now and get access to exclusive content from the fearless Revista A Verdade.

Click on the link below:

https://assinante.jornaldacidadeonline.com.br/apresentacao

We also launched a virtual store with t-shirts, flags and tracks (All with FREE SHIPPING).

Help us! Buy at Shopping Conservador:

https://www.shoppingconservador.com.br/

If you want, donate any amount to Jornal da Cidade Online through the PIX (key: [email protected] or 16.434.831/0001-01).